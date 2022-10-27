Do you expect to have Addison, Gentry and Goforth available:

"We hope to. The bye week has certainly been helpful for all those guys. They've made really good progress and I think we're still going to take advantage of the fact that we have well over two days, two-and-a-half days here until we play. So they've been limited, they haven't been full participants but not anybody that I would want to say a definite no or yes on right now. I fully plan on them traveling, being there and probably something that comes down to the wire in terms of a decision on the three of those guys."

Caleb Williams said he saw a quiet confidence about the team even coming off the Utah loss, what have you seen from the team?

"I would agree with the confidence and disappointed but not defeated attitude in the locker room since then. It was a hungry locker room after that. They would have gone out and played another game right then if we had had it our way. That's what we would have loved to have done. I think the key in all this is you can have all that and the immediate emotions after, like do you maintain that hunger, that fight, that desire to go get better and go become what we can become? Do you maintain that, right? Is it just a heat of the moment emotion or is it something real that's much bigger? And that's been our challenge. Obviously we had two weeks which is a long two weeks. It's been good. We've practiced well. We had a good bye week. We've had a good week of prep. We're eager to go play. This game can't get here soon enough."