TrojanSports - Fact or Fiction: DT Maason Smith will end up at Georgia

1. DT Maason Smith will end up at UGA.

Maason Smith (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. There is a lot of momentum here for UGA with the LSU chatter around NCAA sanctions regarding sexual assault, but I still believe Smith stays in state. People don’t understand how hard it is and how much pressure is on kids from Louisiana to stay home, and Smith can be an instant difference-maker for his home-state school. That’s hard to beat. It will be close, but I still have LSU. Gorney’s take: FICTION. I would not be surprised if Smith ends up at Georgia one bit. The situation at LSU is something he is watching very closely, and the Bulldogs are ramping up their efforts with Smith and they feel like they have a real shot to get him. But I’m going to side with history here. Every No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana – dating back to Landon Collins in 2012 – has signed with the Tigers. Through the good and the bad, kids from that state just go to LSU.

*****

Emeka Egbuka (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

2. Oklahoma has the edge for Emeka Egbuka after his weekend visit.

Farrell’s take: FACT. This comes down to Oklahoma and Washington, and Ohio State has fallen off here. He apparently loved his visit to Norman and feels he fits in well with that offense. I expect him to land with the Sooners, which would be huge for Lincoln Riley and company. Gorney’s take: FACT. I am so torn on this one because Ohio State has been the frontrunner for so long, but maybe it’s only because Egbuka had not visited Oklahoma yet. He reportedly had a great time in Norman, which included a throwing session with five-star quarterback commit Caleb Williams. The thinking was that Egbuka was going to wait until February to make his decision, but shortly after his trip to Norman he’s moved things up and is now ready to decide? I have to think the Sooners have an edge now.

*****

3. USC should make the playoff if it goes undefeated.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (AP Images)