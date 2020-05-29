TrojanSports - Fact or Fiction: Georgia is the right fit for JT Daniels

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Georgia is the right fit for JT Daniels.

JT Daniels (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. OK, JT Daniels would be a good fit anywhere but is Georgia better than Tennessee, Michigan, LSU or other programs he’s been linked to? I think so. Jake Fromm’s lack of development and regression may speak otherwise, but Daniels will be surrounded by a ton of talent at Georgia, he’ll be in the national title hunt and after sitting out a year (if he has to) he can take over a potentially special team. LSU would be up there as well, but playing at Tennessee or Michigan would not be conducive to his goal — winning a national title. Gorney’s take: FACT. I have to think LSU would be a particularly great landing spot for Daniels given how Joe Burrow resurrected his career there and talent is flooding into Baton Rouge, but Georgia is right up there as well since the Bulldogs have tons of talent, will protect Daniels in the pocket and after Jamie Newman plays this year it’s a wide-open competition. Five-star Brock Vandagriff is committed in this class, so Daniels coming to campus could make things interesting, but playing in Athens is the right move for the former five-star quarterback if the situation plays out that way. MORE: Daniels ranks No. 4 among QB transfers



2. James Brockermeyer will end up someplace aside from Texas.

James Brockermeyer (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. James Brockermeyer, often referred to as Tommy’s twin brother because of his brother’s five-star status, came out with a top four of Alabama, Auburn, Texas and LSU. But let’s be real. He’s going to Texas with his brother. There are too many family ties there and the only thing that could derail this would be a coaching change which is unlikely. The others have done a nice job of impressing James and the family but this is still a Texas lean. Gorney’s take: FACT. The idea that the Brockermeyer Bros. are a lock to Texas is old thinking as the word is Alabama could have the edge for them both - and it’s tough to beat the Crimson Tide in recruiting. Auburn and LSU are probably long shots at this point, so this is shaping up to be a Texas/Alabama battle. The Longhorns have a lot going for them, there are lots of connections to the program and they’re in-state kids, but betting against Nick Saban in recruiting is usually a fool’s game. There is a good chance the Brockermeyers go to Texas. But with Alabama lurking, I’m not so confident.

3. Extending the dead period to July 31 was the right move.

Mark Emmert (AP Images)