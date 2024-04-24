Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. along with national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman, TideIllustrated.com's Russell Johnson and UGASports.com's Jed May tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Julian Lewis lived up to the hype at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta.

Friedman: FACT. USC commit Julian Lewis has been at events around the country for multiple years so this isn’t the first time that I’ve seen him in person. It’s great to see the progress that he’s made from one year to the next. Measuring in at just over 6-foot, Lewis certainly isn’t a huge signal caller like some of the elite quarterback talents we’ve seen over the last few years but he can throw with the best of them. He can throw with power, timing and accuracy, and the weather conditions don’t impact him the way it would a normal quarterback prospect. The elite skill set Lewis brings to the field isn’t in question after his performance on Sunday at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta. If there is anything holding Lewis back from being the unquestioned No. 1 prospect in the Rivals250 it is his physical stature. With incredible talents such as David Sanders, Bryce Underwood, Dakorien Moore, Devin Sanchez, Justus Terry, Elijah Griffin and many others hoping to unseat Lewis, there isn't much room for error from him going forward. Garcia: FACT. Lewis had some haters, something he should get used to given his longstanding elite status, and it seemingly fueled him on Sunday. He entered the wet and cool setting with a business-like attitude and he delivered as such, working the football to a catchable point just about every time he spun it. The USC pledge has a mature feel for the position, knowing when to layer the football or take something off of it, while other times spinning into a tight window. Everything seemed on time and in rhythm, whether on the move, throwing routes on air or of course during one-on-one competition. Lewis has all the modern traits, not to mention his improved physical stature, programs look for in the potential future face of the program. It appears he has the mental makeup to handle the lofty expectations, too.

2. Alabama commit Luke Metz has the athleticism to be projected at outside linebacker.

Luke Metz

Johnson: FACT. Luke Metz is not your prototypical outside linebacker in terms of body type by any means, but he makes up for it with his instincts and ability in coverage. Metz impressed in all three phases on Sunday at the Rivals Camp, winning one-on-one reps on a consistent basis. In coverage, Metz looked comfortable at all times, turning his head around, making plays on the ball, winning rep after rep. For inside linebackers, the camp setting like the one on Sunday is an area where any struggles with change of direction and quickness can quickly show themselves. For Metz, he was able to go rep-for-rep with some of the best players in the region, and show why he quickly became as coveted as he was by several SEC powers before coming off the board with Alabama. Garcia: FICTION. Well, kind of. While Metz seemingly has the goods to play up and down the second level, the nature of the position projection has evolved in recent years. The outside linebacker spot is inching closer to the edge or even hybrid territory, either way insinuating a pass-rushing element within the projection. Metz could potentially add that to his bag, but right now he is projecting as an inside linebacker with true three-down value given his speed and overall comfort in the passing game. Whether it was running backs or tight ends, Metz looked comfortable in space, with the type of range and short-area burst to contend in the modern game in the wash as well.

3. Georgia running back commit Bo Walker is underrated.

Bo Walker