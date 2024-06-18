The official visit season meets elite camp season at this time of the year, with commitments and decommitments mixed all into it of course. Rivals national analyst John Garcia Jr. looks at the mesh of those check-points with help from Rivals national recruiting analysts Marshall Levenson and Greg Smith as well as OUInsider.com's Parker Thune in the latest Fact or Fiction.

1. Julian Lewis, the nation's No. 1 player, should be considered the favorite to win the Elite 11 Finals.

Julian Lewis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Levenson: FACT. Heading into the event, Lewis is the smart choice as the favorite. After all, he is the No. 1 prospect in the country. The participants will go through a gauntlet of drills and tests, and Lewis, who has shown to be the most smooth and polished to this point in his development, should have no problem crushing each and every drill. There are certainly guys who I am excited to see how they fare such as Keelon Russel, Tramell Jones and Tavien St. Clair, who all have had very big offseasons. But just as Lewis has continued to reprise his No. 1 national ranking, nothing suggests he will show any difference this week in Los Angeles. Garcia: FICTION. Let's lean on precedent for the most heated quarterback competition gauntlet out there, shall we? While Lewis is the top-ranked QB recruit coming into the event, and has the type of point guard game that typically holds up in this setting, the top-rated talent doesn't often walk away with the Elite 11 MVP honors. The most recent was three cycles ago as Cade Klubnik went in as the favorite and held up. Spencer Rattler, in the class of 2019, was the most recent No. 1 to win before that. Shea Patterson, in the 2016 cycle, before that. So it happens every few years, at best, and this field feels loaded so give me 'the field' versus Lewis this time around. RELATED: Gorney breaks down Elite 11 QBs SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH USC FANS AT TROJANSPORTS.COM

2. After his official visit to Norman, Oklahoma is the top threat to Clemson for Rivals100 WR Cortez Mills.