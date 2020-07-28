TrojanSports - Fact or Fiction: Miami will get all the big names from Palmetto HS

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.





1) Miami can get all the big names from Miami (Fla.) Palmetto.

Brashard Smith (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. But they can come close. With the addition of Brashard Smith, Miami now has commitments of two from the school as DT Savion Collins is on board as well, although there are some questions about whether he remains in the class. DL Leonard Taylor is next up to decide and I have him headed to Miami over Florida. DB Corey Collier has a final three of Miami, Florida and LSU but I feel he goes to the Gators and then Jason Marshall will decide and he’s one to watch. He has been considered a Florida lean with Alabama as the threat but with some recent South Florida commitments the ‘Canes are very much in this now. Miami won’t get them all but it will have a great haul. Gorney’s take: FACT. I’m not counting out Miami for any South Florida players not only after surprising with the commitment of James Williams over Georgia recently but also because the Hurricanes could be one of the surprise teams nationally this season. Taylor is definitely a close call between Miami and Florida and while the Hurricanes might not lead for Collier or Marshall yet I still don’t think either is a done deal to another school. With Williams’ commitment, with the possibility Miami is much-improved this season and with the COVID-19 factor of players staying closer to home (especially if they haven’t taken visits) Miami is a major player for all the Palmetto kids. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESPORT.COM

*****

2) Minnesota is the biggest threat to Wisconsin in the Big Ten West.

Tanner Morgan (AP)

Farrell’s take: FACT. In fact you might say the opposite — Wisconsin is the biggest threat to Minnesota. Wisconsin is picked by most to win the Big Ten West but without Jonathan Taylor, who knows? But we do know that the defense will be awesome and the running game should be fine. Minnesota has a loaded offense led by Tanner Morgan and Rashod Bateman and a huge offensive line. The defense isn’t as steady as Wisconsin but this should be a great battle for the division. Gorney’s take: FACT. I can’t see much of an argument for any other team in the Big Ten West because there is either questions at quarterback (Iowa), questions at the skill positions (Nebraska) or questions on overall talent from other teams that probably cannot keep up with Wisconsin. Minnesota is going to be really good on offense at quarterback, running back and receiver and across the board P.J. Fleck’s team is going to have top players. Replacing Taylor at Wisconsin won’t be easy but these two teams should battle it out for division supremacy. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MINNESOTA FANS AT THEGOPHERREPORT.COM SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WISCONSIN FANS AT BADGERBLITZ.COM

*****

3) Kedon Slovis is set for a sophomore slump.

Kedon Slovis (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images)