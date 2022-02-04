Fact or Fiction: Michigan is better off with Jim Harbaugh staying
In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.
*****
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh returning to Michigan
MORE FACT OR FICTION: Kenny Pickett is the top QB for 2022 NFL Draft
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State | JUCO
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series
*****
1. Michigan is better off with Jim Harbaugh.
Farrell’s take: FACT. The way things shook out isn’t great, depending on who you believe, but Michigan fans have to be thrilled to have Harbaugh back, even if he wanted to head to the NFL as many have reported. Recruiting is going well, he’s put together a very good staff and the Wolverines are coming off a playoff appearance.
People will still point to his losing record against Ohio State and Michigan State and his poor bowl record, but continuity in the program now is crucial.
*****
2. Caleb Williams will be a Heisman finalist next season.
Farrell’s take: FACT. Williams had a very solid true freshman season after sending Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler to the bench, so it’s easy to assume the new USC quarterback will put up monster numbers under Lincoln Riley in a conference with defenses that are inferior to Big 12 defenses.
Riley has produced Heisman winners before at quarterback, and Williams will be in New York, although Bryce Young at Alabama and CJ Stroud at Ohio State will be hard to beat.
*****
3. Texas A&M will win a national title within four years.
Farrell’s take: FACT. Every team except for USC that has won a Rivals recruiting title has won the national title within four years. That’s Texas, LSU, Florida, Alabama and now Georgia. The Aggies will be next, despite a hard road in the SEC West.
Jimbo Fisher has won it all before and is the right guy to finally end a horrific drought for the Aggies. It won't be next season but watch out in 2023 and 2024.