Fact or Fiction: Michigan is better off with Jim Harbaugh staying

1. Michigan is better off with Jim Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. The way things shook out isn’t great, depending on who you believe, but Michigan fans have to be thrilled to have Harbaugh back, even if he wanted to head to the NFL as many have reported. Recruiting is going well, he’s put together a very good staff and the Wolverines are coming off a playoff appearance. People will still point to his losing record against Ohio State and Michigan State and his poor bowl record, but continuity in the program now is crucial.

*****

2. Caleb Williams will be a Heisman finalist next season.

Caleb Williams (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. Williams had a very solid true freshman season after sending Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler to the bench, so it’s easy to assume the new USC quarterback will put up monster numbers under Lincoln Riley in a conference with defenses that are inferior to Big 12 defenses. Riley has produced Heisman winners before at quarterback, and Williams will be in New York, although Bryce Young at Alabama and CJ Stroud at Ohio State will be hard to beat.

*****

3. Texas A&M will win a national title within four years.

Jimbo Fisher leads the Aggies onto the field. (AP Images)