Fact or Fiction: QB Devin Brown is on flip watch from USC to Ole Miss

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman along with Zach Berry from RebelGrove.com and Andrew Bone from BamaInsider.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.



1. Alabama is the clear front-runner now for four-star TE Jaleel Skinner.

Jaleel Skinner (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. I was told earlier this week that it’s a two-team race for Jaleel Skinner but I think that’s a smokescreen and that Alabama is the front-runner to land his commitment. It has been a winding road of a recruitment, though, for the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star tight end who’s originally from Greer, S.C. He told me if Clemson offered then his recruitment would be over but then the Tigers offered and he didn’t commit. Florida State looked like the leader this summer. Then Texas and Miami looked like they pulled ahead. But through the maelstrom, Alabama has been the steady force in his recruitment. There are so many reasons to like the program and it looks like the Crimson Tide will win out. Bone’s take: FACT. Alabama appears in strong position for Skinner ahead of his decision on Friday. Skinner received his offer from the Tide in April and took an official visit with his family in June. Alabama has been pushing for Skinner and believes he can be a featured weapon in the offense much like Jaleel Billingsley and Cam Latu. Miami and Texas are considered the biggest threats to Alabama in his recruitment with the Longhorns making a strong push, but the Crimson Tide should be able to win this recruiting battle in the end.

*****

2. Texas' resurgence on offense will keep five-star Evan Stewart home to play for the Longhorns.

Evan Stewart (Sam Spiegelman)

Gorney’s take: FACT. It feels like Texas will continue to make up ground in Evan Stewart’s recruitment with a win over Oklahoma or even a really strong showing - a game where he will be in attendance - and there is definitely interest in the Longhorns. This feels like a Texas/Florida battle right now and Alabama should be watched especially if he ends up visiting later this season. But coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense is humming, Stewart was already committed to Texas for a brief time and there’s a little bit of a wild card nature to his recruitment so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him back in the Longhorns’ class. Spiegelman’s take: FICTION. Stewart is a one-time Texas commitment and he has been planning to attend the Cotton Bowl showdown featuring the Longhorns and Sooners for well over a month at this point. First off, he is still in heavy communication with Texas and is of course a top priority for Sark and staff. The resurgence on offense is also a factor worth considering. However, I like where Florida sits at this point in the calendar and there's still some visits on the horizon before a decision is solidified. That includes a visit back to Tuscaloosa when Alabama hosts LSU and possibly a return trip to Baton Rouge before it's all said and done. Texas cannot be discounted, but it has ground to make up.

*****

3. USC quarterback commit Devin Brown should be on flip watch to Ole Miss.

Devin Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals)