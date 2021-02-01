TrojanSports - Fact or Fiction: Tywone Malone will pick Ole Miss

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Tywone Malone will pick Ole Miss.

Tywone Malone (Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FACT. This is just a guess, as Tywone Malone could pick Texas A&M as he has played things close to the vest. The Aggies are the hotter program in recruiting these days, but Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin have been a favorite for longer and he sees an earlier chance to compete in both football and baseball there. Gorney’s take: FACT. This recruitment has gotten a whole lot more interesting in recent weeks but it seems to be radio silence heading into the decision. I would never count out the Aggies because coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff do such a great job recruiting but Malone has been attached to Ole Miss for so long, coach Lane Kiffin and his assistants put in all the work and the addition of Randall Joyner to Kiffin's staff is a big factor. While the four-star could be torn between these two programs, my bet is he ends up with the Rebels.

2. Someone aside from J.T. Tuimoloau will go beyond Wednesday.

LJ Johnson (Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FACT. My pick is LJ Johnson, but I could also see Brian Thomas and Raesjon Davis extending the recruitment. We know one big name will delay because it happens every year. Especially during this pandemic-affected cycle, I could see a few big names joining J.T. Tuimoloau on the delay list for sure. Gorney’s take: FICTION. It definitely won’t be Davis, who is expected to announce at 8 a.m. Pacific at his high school and while I could see Johnson or Thomas, I don’t envision it happening. Johnson will have to get into classes at Texas or Texas A&M as soon as possible and Thomas should make a decision as well. The only reason Tuimoloau has delayed his decision is because he hasn’t taken many visits at all yet and wants to be thorough before deciding which could take his commitment to April.

3. Zach Charbonnet will rush for more yards at UCLA than Keaontay Ingram will at USC.

Zach Charbonnet (AP Images)