A spokesperson for the family of USC basketball player Bronny James -- son of NBA star LeBron James -- provided an update on the freshman's health following his sudden cardiac arrest last month.

“After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated," the statement read.

"We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

James, a 6-foot-2 shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High School, was the No. 27-ranked recruit in the country.

News broke in late July that James had been taken to the hospital following a cardiac arrest scare, just as USC 7-footer Vince Iwuchukwu experienced a year earlier before making a full recovery and being cleared to play in games for the Trojans over the final months of the season.