Farrell 50: Countdown of top CFB players rolls on with Nos. 11-15

15. Kedon Slovis, USC

Kedon Slovis

The skinny: Slovis’ recruiting process started off rather slowly, but during the spring after his junior season he suddenly began to pile up offers. One of these came from USC, which was enough for Slovis to give his commitment to the Trojans a few days later. With JT Daniels’ transfer to Georgia, Slovis has fully established himself as the leader of the USC offense. Having passed for 5,423 yards and 47 touchdowns over the last two seasons, and with a talented receiving corps available, he is being mentioned as a darkhorse Heisman Trophy candidate this fall. Farrell’s take: Slovis became the man at USC when Daniels went down and hasn’t slowed down since. He gets criticized unfairly and has developed into one of the top QBs for the NFL Draft.

14. Breece Hall, Iowa State

Breece Hall

The skinny: Hall announced a top eight of Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, TCU, Tennessee, Rutgers, Kansas State and Missouri before committing to the Cyclones soon after revealing his list. As a true freshman, Hall surprised many by rushing for nearly 900 yards. He then continued his ascent by churning out 1,572 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground during the 2020 season. With defenses focusing their attention on Hall in 2021, will he continue to produce at these high levels? Farrell’s take: Hall can make a case for being the top running back in all of college football, and he could reach 2,000 yards this season as expectations are high for Iowa State.

13. Chris Olave, Ohio State

The skinny: Olave trimmed his list of top schools down to Ohio State, USC, Oregon, Florida, UCLA and Utah before committing to the Buckeyes in late January. An in-home visit with Ohio State a few days before his decision helped cement the commitment. Over the last two seasons Olave has become one of the more consistent and dynamic wide receivers in the country, having totaled 98 receptions for 1,569 yards and 19 touchdowns over that time. Farrell’s take: Olave has come back to college football to win a national title and become WR1 in the NFL Draft, and both could happen this year. He continues to add more speed to his unlimited skill set.

12. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Isaiah Spiller

The skinny: Spiller initially committed to Oklahoma, but after re-opening his process and also considering Michigan and Ole Miss he committed to Texas A&M. With his father, Fred Spiller, being a former Aggies tight end, Texas A&M was always considered a serious contender. Spiller’s first two seasons in College Station have been extremely productive, having totaled 1,982 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing. Despite this, he has not received the attention of many other top SEC offensive players, but another big season in 2020 would likely change that. Farrell’s take: Spiller is currently my RB1 for the NFL Draft in 2022 and continues to get faster, but it’s his vision and ability to bounce off contact that impresses me.

11. Rasheed Walker, Penn State

Rasheed Walker