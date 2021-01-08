TrojanSports - Farrell 50: Nos. 1-5

5. Kyle Pitts, Florida

Kyle Pitts

The skinny: Pitts trimmed his list of top schools down to Florida, Georgia and Virginia Tech before committing to the Gators during the summer leading up to his senior season.

Coming off a breakout 2019 season, Pitts became one of the top offensive weapons in the country in 2020 with 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. Having already declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, Pitts was recently named an AP First-Team All-American. Farrell’s take: Pitts was a big get for Florida out of the state of Pennsylvania , but he was ranked outside the Rivals250 because he was a bit raw and inconsistent. He’s emerged as the best tight end in college football and was unstoppable this season. He’s a top 10 pick.

4. Najee Harris, Alabama

Najee Harris

The skinny: Harris committed to Alabama in the spring of his sophomore year but Michigan was a serious contender late, even as the five-star played in the Army All-American Bowl. Torn between the two schools, Harris made his final choice in San Antonio and flew directly to Alabama after the event to enroll in school.

Surprising some by returning for his senior season, Harris enjoyed his best collegiate season in 2020 with 1,387 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground, plus 346 yards and three touchdowns through the air. An AP First-Team All-American, Harris also finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting. Farrell’s take: Harris drew some comparisons to Adrian Peterson - and some even had the bravery to say he was more talented out of high school - but he was just a shade behind as the second best running back I’ve scouted. He’s an elite talent who broke out last season and simply dominated this year.

3. Kyle Trask, Florida

Kyle Trask

The skinny: Trask earned his offer from Florida while attending their summer camp. He committed to the Gators a day later. His only other offer at the time of his commitment was from Houston Baptist.

Trask had a memorable final season in Gainesville, passing for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. Named AP Second-Team All-American and finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting, Trask is projected as a first round draft pick this spring. Farrell’s take: Trask was a two-star out of high school and a backup and Florida simply took a chance and it paid off. He’s developed very well and has become an efficient quarterback and took the step to stardom this season.

2. DeVonta Smith, Alabama

DeVonta Smith

The skinny: Smith took January official visits to Alabama, Miami, Florida State and LSU before committing to the Tide on National Signing Day. Alabama was considered the favorite for quite some time, but both the Seminoles and in-state Tigers made a charge at the end.

The Heisman Trophy winner, the first for a wide receiver since 1991, Smith dominated this fall with 105 receptions for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns leading into the National Championship game. Farrell’s take: We had Smith as a top 50 player in the nation coming out of high school, and he’s lived up to that and more. Let’s not forget he caught the game-winning touchdown to win a national title as well, and last season he was a huge part of the best group of wide receivers I've seen in the many years I’ve covered college football. But this year he was Heisman dominant.

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Trevor Lawrence