Farrell Freshman 15: Nos. 7-9

9. DB Darian Chestnut, Syracuse

The skinny: While he experienced some ups and downs throughout the season overall Chestnut showed the potential of a next-level defensive back. Quickly earning immediate playing time, he finished the season with 43 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and eight pass breakups. His interception and pass breakup total were both fifth-highest in the ACC. Farrell’s take: As a four-star and the top-ranked recruit in the Syracuse class, good things were expected. But Chestnut made more of an impact than I thought he would.

*****

8. DL Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina

The skinny: After immediately jumping into the limelight with a 3.5-sack performance against Kansas in early September, Stewart continued his dominant play throughout 2021. Finishing with 43 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 13 sacks – which was the fourth most in the NCAA – he is already playing like an elite defensive playmaker. Farrell’s take: Stewart wasn’t heavily recruited out of New England because he lacked great length and size, but he immediately found his stride in college with gap-shooting ability and a nice array of pass moves and advanced technique.

*****

7. DB Calen Bullock, USC