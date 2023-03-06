Fast-rising DL Jericho Johnson recaps USC visit
Up in Fairfield at Armijo High School, two-way lineman Jericho Johnson has become one of the hottest names in the West. The three-star prospect, who expects to play along the defensive line in college, has gained plenty of recruiting attention entering the spring. Since the start of the new year, the 6-foot-3 prospect has added offers from Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado and Nevada.
USC is another school among that group having offered the junior back on Jan. 23. Johnson didn't get a chance to visit with the Trojans since the offer came so close to the start of the dead period.
The end of the dead period arrived as the calendar turned to March, and Johnson wasted no time in making the trip down to Los Angeles to meet with Lincoln Riley's staff. The Trojans began spring practice over the weekend, and that meant Johnson having an opportunity to see the team get some work in during his trip.
"I met with all the coaches there, they were all dope and all showing love," he said. "Campus is beautiful. Then I was able to watch their walkthrough practice and watch the guys go through drills. Coach [Shaun] Nua actually had me introduce myself to the D-linemen and they all introduced themselves back, so I go to the know them a little bit.
"I asked a couple questions. I asked about what their classes are looking like. If I went up there I want to be able to know I'm gonna start. I watched them run through a couple drills. I'm gonna take those drills back home with me and run a couple of their drills. But, yeah, it was a cool visit overall."
Johnson has plenty of options to consider now compared to earlier in the process, and the Trojans have been able to quickly raise his level of interest in the program in a short amount of time.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news