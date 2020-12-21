TrojanSports - Filling out USC's 2021 recruiting class: What's left for the Trojans?

USC surged to No. 8 in the Rivals recruiting rankings on Wednesday and ultimately closed the week at No. 10 as the dust settled on the Early Signing Period -- mostly.

But unlike last year when the Trojans added only other prospect on National Signing Day in February -- a 3-star tight end who ultimately wouldn't make it to campus in the end -- the rest of this recruiting cycle could actually be very active and notable for the program.

"We're right in a great spot right now obviously. There are some big fish that are yet out there that when you're at USC you've got to compete for and compete over the next couple days or if it goes all the way to February," coach Clay Helton said. "So we're in a terrific place for it being the first signing day. We got a little work to do as we continue to February."

Obviously, it starts with 5-star defensive end Korey Foreman, the No. 3 overall national prospect from down the road at Corona Centennial HS. Foreman was supposed to have signed with his school of choice last week while not publicly revealing his decision until the All-American Bowl live television presentation on Jan. 2 on NBC.

Ditto for 4-star cornerback Ceyair Wright (Loyola HS), while some other undecided prospects remain on USC's target list as well.

"Like I said, there’s some big fish still remaining out there," Helton said. "So the job isn’t done yet."

We break down how many players the Trojans could still add, what the areas of emphasis will be and who remains in play.

