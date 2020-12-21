TrojanSports - Filling out USC's 2021 recruiting class: What's left for the Trojans?

Filling out USC's 2021 recruiting class: What's left for the Trojans?
USC surged to No. 8 in the Rivals recruiting rankings on Wednesday and ultimately closed the week at No. 10 as the dust settled on the Early Signing Period -- mostly.
But unlike last year when the Trojans added only other prospect on National Signing Day in February -- a 3-star tight end who ultimately wouldn't make it to campus in the end -- the rest of this recruiting cycle could actually be very active and notable for the program.
"We're right in a great spot right now obviously. There are some big fish that are yet out there that when you're at USC you've got to compete for and compete over the next couple days or if it goes all the way to February," coach Clay Helton said. "So we're in a terrific place for it being the first signing day. We got a little work to do as we continue to February."
Obviously, it starts with 5-star defensive end Korey Foreman, the No. 3 overall national prospect from down the road at Corona Centennial HS. Foreman was supposed to have signed with his school of choice last week while not publicly revealing his decision until the All-American Bowl live television presentation on Jan. 2 on NBC.
Ditto for 4-star cornerback Ceyair Wright (Loyola HS), while some other undecided prospects remain on USC's target list as well.
"Like I said, there’s some big fish still remaining out there," Helton said. "So the job isn’t done yet."
We break down how many players the Trojans could still add, what the areas of emphasis will be and who remains in play.
Where the Trojans go from here
USC officially signed 19 recruits Wednesday and had also added Alabama DT transfer Ishmael Sopsher (Amite, La.), essentially making it a 20-player recruiting class so far.
But the Trojans have plenty of room under the scholarship limit still. With the ability to apply up to five early enrollees backward to the 2020 count -- officially a program can sign 25 scholarship players a year, but can apply five to the previous count if it didn't reach 25 (USC signed 12 last year) -- as long as it stays under the overall 85 scholarship limit.
With that said, our intel is that USC is looking to get up to 25-27 in this class and could maybe even go beyond that depending on overall roster attrition -- players transferring, etc. While all players were granted a free year of eligibility this year by the NCAA due to the pandemic, senior who choose to return won't count against a program's scholarship count next year only.
We won't get into the depths of the math, but 25-27 is the number and it could potentially grow beyond that.
