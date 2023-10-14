Halfway through the season, USC's offensive line has become a real question mark for the team.

The Trojans gave up 4 sacks to Arizona and suddenly have uncertainty at the right tackle spot, as redshirt sophomore Mason Murphy replaced struggling veteran Michael Tarquin for most of the game and offensive line coach Josh Henson declined to name a starter earlier this week.

Whether it's been snap issues or stunting penalties, the staff critiquing the run blocking one week (Colorado) and the pass protection the next (Arizona).

Put simply, this hasn't been the same cohesive, reliable unit from last season and maybe that should have been more expected given every spot changed over -- whether it be returning lineman Jonah Monheim and Justin Dedich changing positions or relying on three transfer additions to fill the other spots.

"It’s definitely different. It’s a different setup. More guys coming in from different places. The O-line last year was the group that had more continuity than any other group on the football field coming in, and you felt that. We’re probably a little more talented right now than what we were a year ago, but not having some of these guys, not having [left guard Emmanuel] Pregnon until right before camp, Gino [Quinones] getting hurt – obviously that’s a starter for us, right there at the beginning, that’s like losing a starting offensive lineman right there out of the gate -- all those things have had an effect," coach Lincoln Riley said.

"We do feel like we’ve got a good group right now to work with. There’s definite signs of us being able to play the ball that we feel like we’re going to be capable of playing there, which we feel like is high. Kind of like the rest of the team, this is time, the second half of the year, this is the time where all those things start to play dividends and you really start to play [more] consistent. We’ve played some really good ball -- we’re scoring 50 points per game, I don’t know what we’re scoring – but you’re not doing that without playing some pretty good ball up there. But we can play better. It feels like we’re right there on the edge of pushing through and doing it with that group."

Henson said much of the same when asked about the unit's progress.

"We're still a work in progress. We can play much better. There's still just, there's so many missed moments, I guess I will say, that we have an opportunity and we're almost there, but close isn't good enough, especially as we go down the stretch the last half of the season here," he said. "Had a good week of practice. Every week you have to come out and get better at something small. It's all the little things -- when you play good people the little things become big things. So we're just working on the details every single day at practice -- that's what we've got to do to put the team in position where we want to be the second half of the season."

With all of that said, here was our in-depth breakdown of how the offensive line performed last week against Arizona.