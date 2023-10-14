Film Breakdown: Assessing USC's OL heading into big Notre Dame matchup
Halfway through the season, USC's offensive line has become a real question mark for the team.
The Trojans gave up 4 sacks to Arizona and suddenly have uncertainty at the right tackle spot, as redshirt sophomore Mason Murphy replaced struggling veteran Michael Tarquin for most of the game and offensive line coach Josh Henson declined to name a starter earlier this week.
Whether it's been snap issues or stunting penalties, the staff critiquing the run blocking one week (Colorado) and the pass protection the next (Arizona).
Put simply, this hasn't been the same cohesive, reliable unit from last season and maybe that should have been more expected given every spot changed over -- whether it be returning lineman Jonah Monheim and Justin Dedich changing positions or relying on three transfer additions to fill the other spots.
"It’s definitely different. It’s a different setup. More guys coming in from different places. The O-line last year was the group that had more continuity than any other group on the football field coming in, and you felt that. We’re probably a little more talented right now than what we were a year ago, but not having some of these guys, not having [left guard Emmanuel] Pregnon until right before camp, Gino [Quinones] getting hurt – obviously that’s a starter for us, right there at the beginning, that’s like losing a starting offensive lineman right there out of the gate -- all those things have had an effect," coach Lincoln Riley said.
"We do feel like we’ve got a good group right now to work with. There’s definite signs of us being able to play the ball that we feel like we’re going to be capable of playing there, which we feel like is high. Kind of like the rest of the team, this is time, the second half of the year, this is the time where all those things start to play dividends and you really start to play [more] consistent. We’ve played some really good ball -- we’re scoring 50 points per game, I don’t know what we’re scoring – but you’re not doing that without playing some pretty good ball up there. But we can play better. It feels like we’re right there on the edge of pushing through and doing it with that group."
Henson said much of the same when asked about the unit's progress.
"We're still a work in progress. We can play much better. There's still just, there's so many missed moments, I guess I will say, that we have an opportunity and we're almost there, but close isn't good enough, especially as we go down the stretch the last half of the season here," he said. "Had a good week of practice. Every week you have to come out and get better at something small. It's all the little things -- when you play good people the little things become big things. So we're just working on the details every single day at practice -- that's what we've got to do to put the team in position where we want to be the second half of the season."
With all of that said, here was our in-depth breakdown of how the offensive line performed last week against Arizona.
(Note, PFF grades on a scale of 0-100 with the mid-70s reflecting above average performance, the 80s very good performance and grades in the 90s are rare and elite.)
LT Jonah Monheim (70 snaps): Monheim did have a better game than the last two weeks, but he still has plenty to improve. He consistently either was driven back or got beat to the outside. Unfortunately, that has been his issue his entire college career. However, while he had his share of troubles throughout the game, he really stepped up during the end of the fourth quarter and all the overtimes. He drove defenders off the line of scrimmage and controlled where they went. He needs to figure out how to do that all game.
PFF grade vs. Arizona: 71.2 overall, 63.0 run blocking / 83.4 pass blocking
Stats: 1 pressure, 0 penalties
LG Emmanuel Pregnon (70 snaps): Pregnon, just like Monheim, got better later in the game. He was pretty average throughout the game. He was driven back every now and then, but overall in pass protection he was actually solid, besides a couple of plays. He made some crucial blocks in the run game late that if he didn’t, I don’t think USC wins this game. Josh Henson always preaches consistency, but we haven’t seen it from anyone on this offensive line. Maybe with another good game next week against Notre Dame we can see some consistency from Pregnon.
PFF grade vs. Arizona: 61.6 overall, 58.8 run blocking / 69.0 pass blocking
Stats: 2 pressures, 0 penalties
C Justin Dedich (70 snaps): This was a great bounce-back game for Dedich. Surprisingly, he wasn’t really driven back too much in this game. He did have some trouble keeping defenders in front of him, but overall, an improvement from the last two performances. The big test will come this week at Notre Dame, where he will be in a very hostile environment and has shown he can struggle in those moments.
PFF grade vs. Arizona: 69.8 overall, 68.5 run blocking / 65.4 pass blocking
Stats: 1 pressure, 0 penalties
RG Jarrett Kingston (70 snaps): Kingston is someone I had very high hopes for coming into the year. I think it's time to dial back on expectations on Kingston getting better. He had another tough game, especially in run blocking. I wish the issue was one particular thing -- it's not. He will get driven back. He will get beat on the inside. He will get beat on the outside. The speed rush is another problem for him. Henson has his hands full on figuring out how to fix these issues because these are issues that are going to last all year, especially if they haven’t improved this season yet.
PFF grade vs. Arizona: 60.3 overall, 59.5 run blocking / 81.0 pass blocking
Stats: 0 pressures, 2 penalties
RT Michael Tarquin (19 snaps): Tarquin had been the most consistent lineman on this team until the last two weeks. He was having an OK game initially before it fell apart. He would start to get driven back but the big issue was the speed rush in pass protection. He got absolutely smoked by the speed of the defender, letting him get a free shot on Caleb Williams. The very next play the same thing happened. That was when Henson thought it was time to make the switch to Mason Murphy. I expect him to still get plenty of reps in this game, but Murphy will likely get the start.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news