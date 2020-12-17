TrojanSports - Film Room with Max Browne: A play the USC defense needs to study this week

Former USC QB and resident TrojanSports.com analyst Max Browne takes subscribers into the film room every week, breaking out the whiteboard to dissect and explain why key plays came together as they did.

This week, Browne focuses on a route that beat the Trojans for a potentially devastating touchdown last week against UCLA -- tight end Greg Dulcich's 69-yard TD late in the third quarter -- and what the USC defense needs to learn from that breakdown to avoid other teams using a similar concept against them.

Nobody is better than the former USC signal-caller at explaining all the nuances of a play from both sides of the line of scrimmage and showing why the end result came to be and how it could have gone differently.

Watch the video below and see what we mean: