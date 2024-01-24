While there could still be some action across the national recruiting landscape before the February signing period, the dust has mostly settled on the 2024 recruiting class -- including the final Rivals250 rankings, which were released Tuesday.

For the first time in the history of the Rivals250, which dates back to 2006, USC does not have a top-100 signee after four-star wide receiver Xavier Jordan dropped 13 spots to No. 109 overall and four-star cornerback Marcelles Williams dropped 26 spots to No. 115.

It wasn't all bad news for the Trojans in the latest rankings update, meanwhile. Four-star edge rusher Kameryn Fountain went from outside of the Rivals250 to No. 138 as one of the biggest risers in the final update while four-star defensive lineman Carlon Jones also entered the Rivals250 for the first time at No. 192. Offensive lineman Jason Zandamela also remained ranked for USC at No. 234, moving down 17 spots.

The five Rivals250 prospects is the fewest for USC since 2022, when Lincoln Riley and staff had less than a month after taking over to rally the class ahead of the early signing period. The Trojans also had five that year, but it was more top-loaded with four Rivals100 signees.

Overall, USC -- with 19 early signees -- sits No. 18 in the Rivals rankings. That could still change by the February signing period. The Trojans finished ranked No. 7 last year in Riley's first full recruiting class.

Here's how USC's full class looks ...