TrojanSports - First-and-10: Reflections and realities from USC's Pac-12 title game loss

One game is all it took to swing the narrative of USC's football season. After avoiding this kind of scrutiny earlier with wild comebacks in three of their five regular-season games, the Trojans couldn't overcome themselves this time. The 31-24 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game opened the door for the critics to clamor again about coach Clay Helton's inability to win the big games. We break down the 10 most significant takeaways -- both critical and positive -- from the Trojans' performance vs. the Ducks.

1. Luck runs out

Down 31-17 with less than 7 minutes to go in the Pac-12 championship game, it didn’t yet feel like the Trojans had lost. USC had faced similar seemingly insurmountable late-game deficits like this thrice already on the season and had come back each time on its way to 5-0. Despite playing poor, mistake-filled football for four quarters, the Trojans looked to have a shot at once again escaping with an impossible win. Kedon Slovis and the USC offense drove down the field and scored a touchdown to trim the Oregon lead to 31-24 with over 6 minutes remaining, and the defense came up with a clutch 3-and-out to give the ball back to the offense with 4:30 to play. The stars were lining up again; the Trojans were on the cusp of marching down the field and scoring a touchdown to close the deficit. Clay Helton confirmed after the game that the Trojans would have attempted the subsequent two-point attempt in order to seal a win in regulation. One more fourth quarter drive from Kedon Slovis like the ones he’d delivered throughout the season and USC might have found itself Pac-12 champions today, preparing for a New Year’s Six bowl game. It wasn’t to be. The Trojans, who have been remarkably lucky on their way to an undefeated conference championship berth, ran out of such good fortune. Slovis’ flutter returned, and what should have been a throw-away wobbled down toward the sideline, instead becoming a dramatic and spectacular interception to kill that penultimate drive. Though the Trojans would manage to get one final possession, it amounted to nothing and USC finds itself 5-1, losers of the conference title once again and surely out of a top bowl game. Despite a litany of opportunities to take control, the Trojans shot themselves in the foot time after time. Turning the ball over, committing penalties and squandering precious chances, they didn’t have enough magic to complete this comeback. There were so many missed opportunities; a dropped first down, a missed field goal to end the half, a successful onside kick resulting in no points, a dropped interception in the endzone followed by an Oregon touchdown on the next play. Even though they were thoroughly outplayed, this was a game that USC still should have won. It’s almost fitting that they didn’t, given that they only reached this game by winning three games they arguably shouldn’t have. The ability to rise to the task in crunch time is special; there’s no denying the credit this team deserves for its resilience and ability to battle back from the point of near-certain defeat. However, unsupported by a consistent pursuit of excellence, it’s not a sustainable method of winning football games. The Trojans, despite their clutch tendencies and abundance of talent, couldn’t overcome their lack of discipline and execution when it mattered most.

2. Slovis struggles

Front and center in any discussion of what went wrong for the Trojans on Friday has to be Slovis. It’s not fair to pin the loss on him, but he certainly deserves as much of the blame as any one person does. Just like last week, Slovis opened the game miserably, once again throwing an inexcusable pick straight to a defender to end USC’s first drive. Early on it became clear that his offensive line was no match for the Oregon defensive front; Slovis was hit and harassed from the start. Oregon hit Slovis with what was probably the most pressure of his young career so far -- all night Kayvon Thibodeaux and Co. were in the USC backfield, disrupting the passing offense and getting to the quarterback. The sophomore completed less than 60 percent of his passes for only the second time in his career and threw a total of three interceptions, each of which was head-scratching. Later on Slovis seemed to have gotten a much better grasp on the game, but the continued pressure proved too much and the hits made it tough for him to stay hot. His game-sealing interception in the final minutes of the contest was the product of a pressure that flushed him out of the pocket quickly, leading him to make a poor attempt at a throw-away resulting in the turnover. Slovis showed up enough to keep USC in this game -- he threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns and came within a hair’s breadth of pulling off another last-second victory. Three plays before that critical interception came what might have been his best throw of the season -- from behind midfield Slovis launched a moonshot that seemed to float above the Coliseum rafters before making its way back down, dropping straight into the bucket of a waiting Bru McCoy nearly 60 yards downfield. It wasn’t caught, of course, somehow falling right through McCoy’s arms instead of setting USC up at the 4-yard line with a chance to tie it up. It’ll mostly be forgotten in the postmortem of this game, but Slovis made good on his end of what could have been the play of the game. Slovis played one of his worst games in a USC uniform overall -- there’s no denying that. But even this far from his best, he nearly played USC into a Pac-12 title. He’s a flawed player, but what quarterback isn’t at 20? Slovis has a lot to work on, but he’s still the centerpiece of this USC team as he should be. The shoulder injury he sustained late in the game Friday will be something to watch in the coming weeks; a Slovis-less USC in a bowl game might not be a pretty sight, though it would probably serve as a reminder of just how valuable he is to this team.

3. OL oof