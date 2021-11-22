First-and-10: The 10 most notable takeaways from USC's loss to UCLA

A loss as dispiriting as the 62-33 defeat USC took against UCLA in the Coliseum on Saturday required some extra time to process and dissect. Proceed at your own risk as we break down the 10 most significant takeaways from the the Trojans' worst loss in the rivalry series since 1954. That said, there were also some positives overshadowed by the final outcome that could be encouraging for the future -- hopefully.

1. Jaxson Dart shows plenty of promise in first start

Jaxson Dart played a pretty good football game Saturday with a handful of bad mistakes, and as Kedon Slovis has found out all year, that’s not enough to win games with this USC offense. The structural flaws of the Trojans on that side of the ball were evident, as questionable personnel usage and play-calling hamstrung what might have otherwise been an effective offensive attack. Dart himself made a number of key errors, but his play kept the Trojans in contention for most of three quarters. The freshman QB already does a nice job reading route designs, rarely forcing balls to his No. 1 target and checking down effectively when needed. Dart also flashed fantastic downfield accuracy, especially in the third quarter when he hooked up with Gary Bryant Jr. for three deep completions of 25+ yards up the sideline. His touch on those passes was excellent, leading Bryant away from the trailing cornerback and dropping it in his bucket each time. So far, the offensive scheme around Dart has mostly been predicated on getting him easy, short completions in the screen and quick passing games, interspersed with some intermediate level opportunities. We’ve seen Dart connect downfield before, but the second half of this game was by far the best demonstration yet of his ability as a deep passer. Dart’s aggression can still get him in trouble at times, especially when he can’t decide that a play is over when it should be. He took a number of sacks this way, failing to respond to pressure in the pocket, and it led to his second interception as he tried to squeeze a ball into the cover-two sideline hole down by the end zone while throwing off platform. On that play, Dart extended the play, found a small opening, and trusted his arm-talent to sneak the ball into it. The resulting pick snuffed out a promising drive, shutting down a potentially building comeback. This early in the career, he’s still adjusting to the capabilities and speeds of college defenders relative to the ones he faced in high school; things that he was once able to pull off might not always be possible at this level. That’s a throw that Dart will need to be more careful about in the future, and he undoubtedly will as he learns over time. His intermediate accuracy also isn’t quite yet where he needs it to be, as he shows inconsistent precision when throwing to that depth of the field. His first interception served as an example, where Bryant had a step on his man on a deep crosser but Dart’s throw fell just a couple of feet short to be picked off. Though Dart had a number of poorly-placed balls at this level of the field, some of the throws he did complete in that range showcased excellent touch and placement (the ruled-incomplete pass up the middle to Lake McCree stands out). He’s clearly capable of it; he’ll just need to get more consistent.

2. Ground raid?

Keaontay Ingram continues his dominant run down the back half of the Trojans’ schedule, once again proving to be the offense’s most dependable and competent chain-mover. Ingram ran at will against the UCLA defense, racking up 96 yards on 17 carries, along with 3 catches for 39 yards. His lateral quickness paired with his ability to generate power through contact make him a big play threat every time he clears the first line of defenders, and he did so often and early against the Bruins. Almost the entirety of Ingram’s totals came in the first half; he hardly touched the football in the second. The coaching staff seems to prefer phasing him out games after halftime for some reason, and that was again the case this week as Vavae Malepeai took the majority of touches through the later frame of the game. Malepeai was fantastic in his limited run as well, securing 63 yards and 3 touchdowns on 11 touches. Malepeai’s vision as a ballcarrier has always been excellent, and it was evident against UCLA as he carefully picked out lanes to maximize his yardage. Despite the poor result for the Trojans, Malepeai’s performance stands out as a bright spot for a sixth-year senior playing in his final contest against UCLA. He looked the best he’s been this season, seemingly lighter on his feet than in weeks past.

3. Breakout for Bryant

Gary Bryant Jr. finally had his breakout game as a Trojan, setting career highs in both catches and yards with 9 and 161 respectively. Many of his catches came underneath and produced relatively little for the offense. For whatever reason, screens to Bryant are a frequent staple despite the fact that they rarely seem to produce much. The speedster was unsurprisingly most effective in the deep passing game, hauling in four downfield targets from Dart for a total of 142 yards. He also put himself in position for another huge gain and potentially a touchdown on the crosser that Dart underthrew for an interception, and may have had a few more chances at downfield catches that he didn’t see the ball for. Bryant has a particular skill set, and it’s maximized best by sending him downfield and asking him to win there with his speed and ball-tracking. Most of Bryant’s best moments this season have come doing just that, and it follows that he’ll continue to be productive if the Trojans work to get him the ball in those situations. Even if it’s too late for this year, the tape should provide optimism for an improved receiver corps in 2022.

4. Receiver misuse