First-and-10: The 10 most significant takeaways from USC's loss at Cal

For the last time this season, we dive into the nitty gritty of USC's performance, breaking down the Trojans' 24-14 loss at Cal on Saturday night. It was the frustrating final chapter in a season what deserves that adjective and many more of its ilk. But there were takeaways to be had with broader relevance to the future of USC football, and that's how we tried to look at it. Here goes ...

1. A lot to like from QB Jaxson Dart

The young signal-caller picked up where he left off against BYU, throwing the football with decisiveness and accuracy. Dart looked confident in his control of the offense and executed it at a high level, leading the Trojans down the field with relative ease time after time. USC’s ultimate lack of scoring can’t really be pinned on Dart; the mistakes and miscues that cost the team scores were largely out of his hands. For his part, Dart showed a very encouraging feel for intermediate-level timing throws, hitting 15-yard digs and outs with consistent precision throughout the night (6 of 7 thrown with excellent timing and accuracy by my count). Those are tough throws to make, requiring pinpoint touch, serious velocity and near-perfect timing. Not many quarterbacks can connect on those concepts with such regularity and doing so makes life awfully difficult for an opposing secondary. We didn’t get to see much of it in this game, but those targets will usually set up defensive backs to jump routes underneath the cut, opening up downfield shots. If the ability to execute on those route concepts is a lasting trait of Dart’s, this USC offense will be another degree more dangerous going forward. The freshman also showed off his much-discussed off-platform abilities, connecting with receivers using unique arm angles while off-balance. Dart’s 45-yard TD to Kyle Ford was a perfect encapsulation of these abilities, as he hit the throw while rolling to his right, neither leg set, a defender driving him to the ground and his arm extended outwards from his body at the high point of his release. The ball travelled on a rope, perfectly positioned toward the sideline and away from the cornerback’s coverage, allowing Ford to secure the catch and take it to the house. Those kinds of plays can’t really be taught; some players just know how to pull them off. Whatever his shortcomings may be, Dart is clearly one of them. He does need to learn how to be more careful with his body -- the hit that took him out of the game could easily have been avoided by running out of bounds, sliding or dumping the ball off to the open receiver in front of him. The decision to tuck his head and run at two defenders was unwise, and the resulting blow was to be expected. Dart was clearly shaken up badly -- coach Donte Williams said after the game he wasn't sure if it was a concussion or not, but that Dart was not cleared to return to action. He has to know how to preserve his health going forward if he’s to be Lincoln Riley’s star under center.

2. Miller Time

Dart’s injury opened the door for fellow freshman Miller Moss to record his first extended action in a Trojans uniform (aside from a one-snap appearance in Week 3 at Washington State), and the newcomer was surprisingly steady in his limited snaps. Moss showed a quick release, clean passing mechanics and good-risk evaluation in his progressions, finishing the night with 74 yards and a touchdown on a completion percentage of 62%. Though he didn’t take any downfield shots, Moss hit his checkdowns wisely and delivered underneath concepts accurately and on time. It’s not really possible to evaluate his arm given the limited variety of passes he attempted, but his poise and comfort in the offense were certainly noticeable. His mobility also surprised me; I had Moss pegged squarely as a statuesque pocket QB, but his incredible spin move on an 11 yard scramble and some of his escapes from the pocket indicated that he really does have a natural feel for moving with the football. It’s hard to see Moss winning an opportunity for serious playing time in the near future, but he seems at the least to be serviceable and ready to play if called upon.

3. MJ3, Kyle Ford seize their opportunities

In Gary Bryant Jr.'s absence, the duo of Kyle Ford and Michael Jackson III were called upon to make the most of their snaps after receiving seriously limited run throughout most of the season. The two were nearly identically impactful: Jackson caught 6 balls for 73 yards, while Ford caught 5 for 71 and a score. Both receivers ran clean routes, particularly on deep digs, quick outs and slants, providing their quarterback with visible targets at the correct times. Each of the pair had a handful of drops, mostly on balls they didn’t seem to be ready for, but caught the ball strongly and displayed nice hands for the most part. Drops are common for young receivers receiving a sudden spike in targets -- ideally they’ll taper off with more playing time. Ford’s big-bodied presence on the outside is a huge boon for the offense, creating matchup opportunities against smaller corners and presenting a consistent threat on slants and balls toward the sideline. His physicality at the catch point stands out, as evidenced on his 45-yard touchdown reception. Jackson is a slighter, smaller receiver who moves with evident fluidity, which really shows up in his route running. He’s makes his cuts with a certain slipperiness, usually allowing him to create instant separation at the top of the route. Jackson still has room to improve on his footwork and abilities at the catch point, but his emergence in recent weeks is a promising indicator for his potential. He’s undisputedly one of the Trojans’ spectacular catch masters in practice -- he’s due for some crazy grabs if he’s left on the field long enough going forward.

4. The Tao of Tahj