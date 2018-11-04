**Every Sunday morning, Tajwar Khandaker delivers his keen perspective on the highs and lows of USC's latest performance, broken down into his 10 most significant takeaways, observations and critiques.**

1. Run blocking bonanza

I know it was against a flimsy Oregon State front-7, but nonetheless it was a welcomed change to see successful run blocking. The unit’s worst problem has been its inability to create any sort of push off the ball throughout the season, and Saturday night the line showed it at least has the ability to do so -- albeit against one of the weakest units in the country. The running backs had real holes to run through, which they made the most of (shocker) as USC rumbled for a season-high 332 yards and 4 touchdowns. The trio of Aca'Cedric Ware, Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr is incredibly talented -- few teams in college football have a stable that strong. It’s unfortunate they haven’t been able to maximize their talent because of the poor blocking they’ve received all year, but Saturday night was at least a step in the right direction. Now, it remains to be seen if it was entirely a result of the competition or partially an indication of positive change under new offensive line coach Tim Drevno. For the backs' sake, I hope it’s the latter.

2. Ware runs wild

After three years of waiting on the bench, Ware has had a good year while finally getting his touches. He hasn’t been talked about much -- even within USC circles he always seems to be discussed as an afterthought. Ware was quietly maximizing his limited opportunities, averaging a healthy 5.8 yards per carry. He has exceptional vision and great acceleration -- his ability to pick out the smallest of holes and burst through them has been on display all year. Few other backs anywhere would’ve been able to do what he’s done with the blocking he’s had in front of him this season. Against Oregon State, with competent run blocking for the first time since the Arizona game (when he went off as well), Ware absolutely took over the game. He was unstoppable, rushing for 205 yards and 3 scores as the Beavers desperately searched for any way to slow him down. He did all that damage on only 17 carries, averaging 12.1 yards per attempt, and it’s hard not to wonder what he could’ve done had he gotten more touches -- as he probably deserved. Ware is a really talented back, and before he takes his shot at the NFL, hopefully he gets to continue to show what he can do with capable run blocking. He deserves it.

3. Cornerback conundrum

I'm almost tired of harping on this week after week, but the inability of anyone other than Biggie Marshall to play consistently competent coverage out wide astounds me. Things were the same as they’ve been all year, with Oregon State gaining 301 yards through the air while dissecting the USC secondary for large stretches of the game. Of course, the Beavers frequently picked on Isaiah Langley. According to Pro Football Focus, he gave up 7 receptions on 8 targets. That says it all. Greg Johnson has been just as disappointing in coverage throughout the season, and even though he didn’t play much Saturday night, he didn't shine either. With Olaijah Griffin and Isaac Taylor-Stuart still hurt, it’s understandable that the coaches haven’t had anywhere to turn; yet the second that the young guys are available to play, I see no reason they shouldn’t be put out there.

4. Game of Zones

This is a thought that’s popped in my head numerous times throughout the season, and after this latest performance I think it has to be said -- USC is entirely unable to cover in their base zone defense. It’s hard to tell if it’s a result of poor play or bad scheme. I’m inclined to believe it’s some of both, but the Trojans routinely fail to cover across the middle of the field when they play zone. Last night, they gave up slant after slant to Oregon State as Jake Luton threw into the gap between the cornerback and linebacker in what appeared to be Cover 2 for the Trojans. It’s incredibly difficult to watch the lack of adjustment to that coverage after watching it get exposed the same way over and over.

5. Marvell makes an impact

Marvell Tell quietly had a great game as he returned from a stinger issue that kept him out the previous Saturday. The senior safety looked good playing coverage and as a result wasn’t tested much, as well as doing an excellent job breaking on the ball and preventing yards after the catch. He was impactful against the run as well, making multiple stops flying into the box and wrapping up ball carriers, finishing the night with 7 tackles (6 of which were solo). Good Marvell makes the USC defense much better -- we’ll see if he continues to show up down the stretch these last few games.

6. Nowhere to run for Beavers

The area of the defense I was most concerned with coming into this game was in stopping the run. The Trojans had allowed for dominant performances on the ground in back to back weeks from Zack Moss and Eno Benjamin, and I didn’t expect a significantly better showing against the Pac-12’s leading rusher, Jermar Jefferson. The team answered the bell in that regard last night, allowing Jefferson to amass only 58 yards on the night -- 45 of which came on one second half drive -- on a paltry clip of 3.2 yards per tote. As a whole, the Beavers were held to only 31 rush yards, although that accounts for 45 yards of lost sack yardage. The returns of middle linebacker Cam Smith and Tell had a lot to do with that. The tackling woes that had troubled USC so much the past two weeks suddenly looked like much less of a problem. Before you get to the “it’s just Oregon State” argument, it’s worth mentioning that Jefferson hadn’t been held below 4.2 yards per carry by any opposing team. Outside of that one drive late in the game, the run defense was flawless almost all night long. Head nod for the defense there.

7. Toa Trouble

I’ve already covered this many times, but man, Toa Lobendahn's snapping issues are a significant problem. His inability to get the ball to the quarterback from the shotgun is crippling to an offense. How can you successfully prepare to run a play when you don’t even know if the ball is going to get to the quarterback’s hands? Lobendahn is undoubtedly a key figure in the Trojan locker room and has played hard since the moment he got on campus, but you cannot roll a center out onto the field who’s a lock to basically fumble the ball two or three times a game. At this point, someone else needs to be snapping the ball for the Trojans. Either Justin Dedich or Brett Neilon is going to be responsible for that next year anyways -- there’s no reason to not let them get game experience now.

8. JT just fine

Quarterback JT Daniels played one of his better games of the year last night despite the mediocre stats he put up. He did a better job than usual of checking through his reads, something that he hasn’t done consistently all year. In the Utah game, it looked like he locked onto receivers from the snap. He wasn’t apprehensive at all to let it fly, hooking up for a number of deep completions -- including some exceptional throws. The touchdown pass to Devon Williams was a beauty, as was the deep back shoulder to Tyler Vaughns and the dropped first quarter streak to Pittman. He made his fair share of mistakes as well, throwing some errant balls and failing to spot the correct target at times, but it was nice to be reminded of the tools that make him a special prospect.

9. Pending Pittman prognosis

After a monster three-game tear that saw him go for 352 yards and 5 touchdowns, Michael Pittman was forced to leave the game at the end of the first quarter after taking a big hit to his right side. Pittman had been struggling with an AC joint sprain in that shoulder for a while, and coach Clay Helton indicated that the shoulder was indeed the issue that ended his night. Although we don’t know the severity of the injury yet, the loss of Pittman for any duration would be a huge blow for this team. He was just about the only thing going right for USC these past few weeks, and losing him will force Daniels to work without his best target. Injuries have been brutal to this squad all season; hopefully this one’s not as bad as it seems.

10. Devon delivers