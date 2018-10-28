**Tajwar Khandaker delivers his 10 most significant observations and takeaways every Sunday, reflecting back on USC's latest performance. There was plenty of ground to cover this week with the Trojans' back-and-forth 38-35 loss to Arizona State.**

1. Sears seizes his moment

The biggest X-factor in this game was the play of Jack Sears, the redshirt-freshman thrust into the starting quarterback role for his first college action. He got off to a slow start, hesitating far too often to let the ball fly and throwing errant passes, but Sears did not disappoint down the stretch. He made plays with his legs, eluding pressure and hitting throws while rolling -- something we hadn’t seen much of from JT Daniels. He led consecutive scoring drives down the field bookending halftime, appearing confident and composed. Once he flipped the switch, Sears looked like a gamer. He threw some gorgeous deep passes -- his calling card throughout camp -- connecting with Tyler Vaughns in garbage time for a 48-yard touchdown and hitting Vaughns with a perfect 45-yard pass to the endzone earlier in the game, only for the receiver to drop it (we’ll get to that later). For my money, what I saw from Sears impressed me more than Daniels has in any game so far. I’m in no way anointing him as the man for the job going forward -- after all, this was against a middling ASU defense -- but what he showed today definitely warrants him getting a chance to compete for the starting spot, even when Daniels returns.

2. Regressing run defense

After having played rather well against the run for much of the year, the Trojans let Eno Benjamin absolutely gash them on the ground Saturday. No one was able to bring him down as he slipped and scurried through and past Trojan defenders all game long, ending the day with a total of 185 yards and 2 touchdowns -- the most USC has given up to a player this year. And Benjamin wasn’t the only one that gave the Trojans fits on the ground. Quarterback Manny Wilkins was a nightmare for them as well running the ball. Wilkins layed it all on the line, taking hits and hurdling his way to 89 rushing yards and a touchdown, which would turn out to be the game-sealing score. The Trojans can’t keep fixing one part of their game (only 166 passing yards allowed, 14/24) only to let another slip away every week. But that's been the script so far.

3. Yet more turnstile tackling

A big reason for the Arizona State ground game’s success was the total inability of the Trojans to bring down ball carriers. Poor tackling was what sunk the defense at Utah last week, and it was just more of the same against ASU. Absolutely no one could tackle Benjamin, and while he’s a fantastic back who definitely deserves credit, there’s no reason defenders with 40 pounds on him should be letting him slip through their grasp. Defenders took bad angles, failed to wrap properly and let the Sun Devils break free on the occasion that they did manage to get a grasp on them. All that emphasis on tackling over the week didn’t seem to result in much. You can play the best defensive schemes in the country and have the best athletes playing their assignments perfectly and still get rolled over on defense if you can’t tackle. As USC doesn’t have any of those to begin with, they should probably master the basics and fix their tackling.

4. Terrible break for Talanoa

Talanoa Hufanga had an incredible bounce-back from his rough performance last week, and even though his season ended Saturday with a broken collarbone, he deserves credit for the performance he delivered. Hufanga was absolutely everywhere from the jump, making plays across the width of the field at every level. He was sure in his tackling -- one of few Trojans who could say that -- finishing the day with a team leading 11 takedowns, 7 of which were solo. He also led the team with 2.5 tackles for loss. There was a particular sequence in the fourth quarter as USC tried to get the ball back and score to retake the lead that stood out to me as a perfect show of exactly how special of a player he is. Hufanga single-handedly ended the Sun Devils drive, making the play on all three downs with a tackle for loss, pass deflection and finally a tackle well short of the sticks on third-and-11. He’s already a unique and gifted football player -- though his season is over, he’ll be a bright spot for this team down the line as he gets even better.

5. Safety concerns

Unfortunately, with Hufanga going down with that broken collarbone, there are only two scholarship safeties left on the roster -- Marvell Tell and C.J. Pollard. Tell was a surprise inactive Saturday due to lingering neck stingers, while Pollard has played sparingly this season, although he started one game after Isaiah Pola-Mao went down. Ajene Harris played the free safety spot in Tell’s place against ASU, and it was not pretty. Harris was burned in coverage, giving up N’Keal Harry’s first TD, and struggled mightily in tackling as he repeatedly took bad angles to the ball and failed to secure the ball carrier. Tell’s status is unclear, although it seems likely that he’ll be back in time to play next week. If he’s not, the Trojans will probably have to roll out a starting safety tandem of CJ Pollard and Ajene Harris -- far from ideal.

6. Pittman's premier performance

For the third straight week, Michael Pittman was phenomenal. He led the Trojans in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns with 6, 90, and 2 respectively, and likely would’ve had another 40 yards and a score had Sears thrown a first-quarter pass a few yards further. Pittman consistently wins anywhere on the field -- across the middle, behind the line of scrimmage on screens or stretching the field and out-bodying defenders on jump balls. He has been fantastic over the last three games and is clearly playing the best football of anyone on this team. The ball needs to get in his hands even more often.

7. Coaching critiques

I’m not going to delve into what the employment status of the coaches should be -- not even going to touch that jar of worms. However, there are some observations to be made, good and bad, about the decisions we saw from the coaching staff Saturday. First, the way they changed the offense to accommodate for Sears’ play style from the end of the second quarter onwards shocked and impressed me. I didn’t think they were capable of that kind of creativity. They let Sears roll out and hit easy crossing routes, mixing in opportunities for him to take the one-on-one deep balls that he’s so good at throwing and allowing him to run the offense in the way that suited him best, with great results. Their decisions to run and execute two successful trick plays were also commendable -- creativity has been sorely lacking on offense. However, the bad was just as egregious as the good was respectable. I won’t go into all of it, but the two fourth-down decisions in the fourth quarter absolutely baffled me. The first one, in which the coaches elected to unsuccessfully go for it on fourth-and-1 from the ASU 20-yard line instead of kicking a field goal to tie made no sense to me, personally. The only justification I could think of was that they don’t trust their kicker enough, but we’ve seen him hit longer tries in the past -- this should’ve been easy money. That failure to score ended up being the final difference on the scoreboard. Later, with less than 4 minutes left, one timeout, and a deficit of 3 points, they elected to punt the ball to ASU on a fourth-and-3 from their own 24. Giving the ball to ASU effectively ended the game -- only two first downs would likely have allowed them to seal the deal. Instead, the Sun Devils did Clay Helton one better and scored a touchdown, giving USC the ball back while putting the nail in the coffin. Had USC gone for it and not gotten the first down, the short field would’ve led to a quicker ASU drive. If Clay Helton was trusting his defense to make a stop anyways, they could have fought for it at the spot and only given up a field goal-,giving the Trojans plenty more clock to work with and a one-score deficit.

8. Cornerback confusion

Eight games into the season, it is abundantly clear that USC only has one legitimately good cornerback playing defense in Biggie Marshall. Ajene Harris, Greg Johnson, and Isaiah Langley have been at best wildly inconsistent across from him, and that fact has stung the Trojans in every single game so far. Knowing that, the rational response would be to have Marshall follow the opposition’s best receiver. He’s performed remarkably well when lined up against No. 1 wideouts throughout the year. Instead, the Trojans insist on leaving him to exclusively man the right cornerback spot. All teams have to do is move their best receiver away from Marshall and instantly find a favorable matchup -- and that’s what ASU did, allowing N’Keal Harry to pick on the other Trojan corners. Lined up against Marshall, Harry only won one rep -- a ridiculous circus catch that he caught even despite Marshall's holding penalty. But Marshall broke up a slant to him in the endzone earlier in the game so you could call it a zero-sum matchup. Regardless, with the poor state of the cornerback stable it makes no sense to have the one good corner playing on exclusively one side of the field. Even the Seahawks were criticized for doing that with Richard Sherman, and that was when they had the two best safeties in the NFL over the top and solid starts across from him at the other corner spot like Brandon Browner, Byron Maxwell, and DeShawn Shead. And yet Sherman still would follow top receivers at least a third of the time. It makes no sense for Marshall to not do the same on every snap.

9. N'Keal Noteworthy

I know this is outside the scope of what I usually address in this piece, but I want to just take a second to point out just how incredible N’Keal Harry is. The man had one of the best catches and one of the best punt returns I’ve ever seen yesterday. I genuinely feel lucky I was able to witness them in person. If you haven’t seen those plays yet, please take the time out of your day to look them up and do so. He finished the game with 95 receiving yards and a touchdown, serving as Arizona State’s only real pass catcher, along with the 92-yard score on the punt return. There’s not really much to tie into USC here, but it’s always special to witness a talent like that.

10. Drop of Doom