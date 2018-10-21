Where to begin ... There's a lot that needs to be said after a game in which USC blew a 14-point head start and gave up 34 straight points on the way to a 41-28 loss at Utah. Here are the 10 most important takeaways and observations from another Trojans setback.

1. Pleasant pass rush surprise

The Trojan pass rush had been abysmal for much of the season till the Colorado game, to which point they had only 4 sacks in the previous four contests. They turned it up against Colorado, generating 4 on the night, yet the loss of Porter Gustin after that game caused fears that the pass rush would be dead in the water for the rest of the year. Gustin’s 7 sacks had made up more than half of the team's total to that point, and replacing a player of his caliber is impossible. However, the Trojan pass rush stepped up enormously, bringing pressure on Utah QB Tyler Huntley throughout the game, rarely giving him a clean pocket from which to throw. The team finished the night with 5 sacks, and at least twice as many pressures. The frustrating part of the performance, though, was that the Trojan pass rush could have had an even more impressive game, missing out on bringing down Huntley on a number of occasions where he managed to escape. Regardless, the fact that the front-7 was able to create consistent pressure without Gustin against a tough Utah line was a welcome surprise and a little encouragement on generally frustrating and disappointing night -- all of which we'll get into through the rest of this list.

2. Turnstile tackling

Put quite simply, I don’t think I’ve ever seen more missed tackles by a team in one game. It was almost impressive how every single level of the defense managed to do so poorly at bringing down ball carriers. The defensive line lost out on at least three sacks by missing tackles, the linebackers let Utah running back Zack Moss squirt past them and the defensive backs repeatedly let ball carriers blow through them. It was a dismal effort -- and probably the biggest weakness the defense had all night long leading to 41 Utah points. I don’t have the numbers, but I think it’s easy to ballpark that the team missed at least 15-20 tackles on the night. That’s simply unacceptable, and it’s on the coaching staff to make that a priority to address.

3. Run defense rough around the edges

The Utes were held to 3.9 yards per carry, but that number doesn’t tell the full story as Moss ran for 136 yards on 25 carries. Though the Trojans did a good job of plugging the interior, missed tackles and an inability to hold the edge stopped them from stifling the Utah run game entirely. I’ve addressed the tackling separately, but the problems with holding contain on the edge strike me as particularly worrisome. It’s been a problem throughout the year -- the edges are where USC gives up the most rush yardage by far. Defenders seem to get sucked inside on run plays far too frequently. Jordan Iosefa, in particular, looks like he falls inside on every play.

4. Humbling night for JT Daniels

JT Daniels played the worst game of his young career tonight as all of the issues we’ve seen from him throughout the year compounded today in the ugliest of ways. There’s no sugarcoating it -- he struggled mightily Saturday night. He had time to throw for much of the game; he just didn’t do anything with it as he held on to the ball far too long, taking sacks that could’ve been avoided. Daniels seemed entirely unable to progress through his reads, locking onto one receiver from the snap and forcing the ball that way regardless of the coverage -- usually to Amon-Ra St. Brown. He’d finish the night with an ugly passing line: 6 of 16 for 89 yards, a touchdown and 2 picks before leaving the game after taking a shot to the head. In contrast, backup Matt Fink completed 6 of his 7 passes for 43 yards and a touchdown, also moving the offense down the field for a TD run by Vavae Malepeai. That’s not to say that Fink is more talented than Daniels, but it highlights Daniels' role in the Trojans' struggles Saturday night.

5. Prime Pittman

My pick to click on offense this week (shameless self-promotion, yup), Pittman seemed to be the only playmaker able to do anything. He picked up where he left off last week, catching an insane prayer of a throw from Daniels over two Utes for a 34-yard touchdown and the Trojans' first score. He’d finish the night 107 yards, the lone bright spot on the offense. He came up with a huge punt block as well, setting up the Trojans for a touchdown late in the second half. Pittman is a special, special player. It’s incredible that he made the impact he did with only 4 touches. The offense needs to feed him more -- he’s the unit's best player at this point.

6. Pass protection perspective

Contrary to popular narrative, the Trojan offensive line has been performing at a high level in pass protection for the past few weeks, and the unit kept it up today in a losing effort. Highlighted by impressive play from right tackle Chuma Edoga, the line gave Daniels and later Fink spotless pockets for much of the night. The quarterbacks often had more than 3 seconds with no one within five feet of them. However, any offensive line looks bad when they’re forced to protect for longer than that, and they were repeatedly put in that position as Daniels failed to get the ball out of his hands. There are lots of places blame should be directed for this loss -- pass blocking shouldn’t be one of them.

7. A confounding night for Christian Rector

It’s hard to say that someone played a disappointing game after finishing with 10 tackles, 2 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss, but anyone who watched the game would define Christian Rector’s performance as disappointing. He simply left far too many plays out on the field as he missed tackles and took bad angles. Rector was incredible at creating pressure throughout the night -- he was in the Utah backfield time and time again as he manhandled their linemen. But he was too often unable to finish plays. He let Huntley slip out of his grasp in the backfield on three straight snaps, the last of which ended in a Utes touchdown. Rector missed tackles elsewhere as well, taking bad angles on running backs or letting them slip through his grasp. At times, he seemed like he simply didn’t have the speed to get to the ball carrier or the strength to bring him down. However, we’ve seen in the past how effective Rector can be, and even tonight he came so close to being a game-changing force had he finished tackles better. Hopefully he puts it all together soon.

8. More cornerback concerns

The play USC got from its cornerbacks Saturday night, aside from Biggie Marshall, was dismal. Greg Johnson and Isaiah Langley both were beaten repeatedly outside, giving up big plays throughout the night including multiple touchdowns. Ajene Harris didn’t have a good game either from the slot, making a huge mistake on Britain Covey's 46-yard touchdown and getting beaten on a number of in-breaking routes. With Olaijah Griffin out with a shoulder injury, the Trojans are severely limited at the position. It doesn’t seem like something that’ll get much better anytime soon.

9. Safety struggles too

This was easily the worst game of the season for both Talanoa Hufanga and Marvell Tell -- frustrating considering that they probably turned in their best joint performance last week against Colorado. They seemed incapable of making tackles -- taking bad angles and letting ball carriers slip through their arms. Their night was exemplified on the first quarter touchdown by Covey when the two tackled each other instead of the receiver, allowing him to run 40 yards to the endzone. They were unimpressive in coverage as well, getting to the ball late on a number of occasions. Both Hufanga and Tell are much better than what they showed last night; they need to play like it going forward for the defense to be successful.

10. Toa Twilight Zone