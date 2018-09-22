First-and-10: The key takeaways from USC's win over WSU
Finally, a win to dissect.It wasn't perfect and it certainly wasn't always pretty, but after consecutive lopsided losses USC at least got the ending right Friday night in its 39-36 win over visitin...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news