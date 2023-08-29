In the end, No. 6-ranked USC handled business in its season opener while closing out a 56-28 win. But these Trojans are expected to do far more than simply handle a Mountain West opponent. For all the hype and optimism emanating from fall camp for this team, the Trojans' performance Saturday left a lot to be desired in key areas. But that happens in season openers, especially when the coaching staff commits to playing 12 freshmen, 13 different offensive linemen and countless combinations across the field. Despite the reactions across Twitter on Saturday for the defense, no, it's not time to panic. Let's get deeper into that and other matters in our ever-thorough First-and-10 breakdown, spotlighting our 10 most significant takeaways and critiques from the Trojans' performance.

Freshman wide receiver Duce Robinson had 3 catches for 44 yards in his USC debut. (Jeff McCulloch/TrojanSports.com)

1. Snaps for everybody

It’s hard to analyze USC’s season opener the way one normally would because the coaching staff did not approach this game the way you’d normally expect. From the early going, it was made clear that the Trojans were treating this game as an experimental run, giving freshmen substantial playing time, cycling through different permutations of every position group and ostensibly testing out schematic wrinkles on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. It’s not often that you see a team treat a game like an NFL preseason contest, but USC’s unique schedule this year puts it in a position where such an approach is not only justifiable but squarely in the collective best interests. With an absurdly backloaded schedule, the Trojans will have a relatively easy go of things for the first 4-5 weeks before they begin to face the gauntlet of tougher opponents. By that time, they will need to be locked in, schematically settled down and confident in their identity. Given the bevy of newcomers and youngsters primed to step into important roles, it behooves the coaching staff to experiment in the early going in order to come up with the best iteration of the depth chart and their own schematic frameworks before embarking on the grueling latter half of the schedule, which will make or break the Trojans’ year. Against SJSU, we saw significant rotation at every single position group, from the offensive line to the defensive secondary. That rotation certainly contributed to a slightly-discombobulated manner of play on both sides of the ball, especially early on. That’s inescapable when players are being cycled at this rate. However, that strategy allowed a 43 Trojans to play 10 or more snaps on either offense or defense, reps that will both help them improve and give the coaching staff tape to evaluate. In particular, getting the freshman class this many snaps in their first week of college football was a significant development and not one that many teams have the luxury of doing. Though I’m certain the team will start to tighten up its rotations with the passing weeks, I wouldn’t at all be surprised to see a higher-than-usual rate of substitutions in the coming two games as well.

USC QB Caleb Williams was 18-of-25 passing for 278 yards and 4 TDs Saturday. (AP)

2. Even off-peak Caleb Williams is pretty damn good

Caleb Williams’ Week 0 performance garnered plenty of attention after he finished the game 18/25 for 278 yards and 4 touchdowns, with many declaring it the best performance of the week and just another Heisman-caliber showing from a quarterback who delivers them on a weekly basis. Williams was wildly special in this game as he always is, but it has to be said that this was nonetheless far -- quite far -- from his best. Though Williams’ production was excellent, a very sizable chunk of it came off his playmakers creating long gains off of easy short-yardage throws. For the most part, Williams wasn’t quite as decisive and surgical as he’s shown himself capable of being. He’s always been one to hold the football a long while, but in this game he pushed even his own limits, missing windows to hit receivers and putting himself in rough situations that resulted in sacks or throwaways. On a couple of long plays like this, Williams had easy opportunities to scramble for good yardage but instead opted to keep looking for a throw, resulting in missed opportunities for yardage. To my eyes, it appeared as though he was trying to force some things at times, trying to force specific predetermined outcomes. There’s every chance this was an intentional approach coming into this game, much like the experimentalism the coaches showed on their part, but there’s no way for me to say with certainty. Regardless, I wouldn’t worry about it -- we have more than enough tape on Williams to know that he’s capable of running this offense to its highest potential on a weekly basis. Even in this game, far from the height of his powers, he managed to pull off what will be one of the most spectacular throws we’ll see in college football all year on a wild, backfooted, 50-yard heave down the field for a 76-yard Tahj Washington touchdown. His arm talent, movement skills and awareness for how to manipulate defenders were all on full display Saturday night and will undoubtedly continue to be over the course of the year. With that said, I’m curious to see how different his game looks from last year once the offense is operating at a consistent pace. I am expecting him to scramble slightly less in favor of trying to hit more timing throws in the rhythm of the play call; we’ll see if that comes to fruition.

Kyron Hudson had two drops Saturday after being one of the standouts of fall camp. (Jeff McCulloch/TrojanSports.com)

3. Slow start for ballyhooed wideouts

Besides one Zachariah Branch (you know he has a section of his own coming), this wasn’t a particularly inspiring debut for the much-hyped Trojans receiving corps. Drops were a problem across the board, particularly for veteran receivers Kyron Hudson and Mario Williams. Both players have been expected to step up in a major way this season, but Williams managed just 2 catches for 26 yards while Hudson had just 1 for 8 yards while dropping two prime opportunities. Their snap counts were limited by the aggressive rotations, but both players needed to reel in the balls they let slip past them and will need to be more consistent going forward. Of the team’s other featured returning pass-catchers, Brenden Rice hardly saw the ball come his way, taking his one reception for a 12-yard touchdown, while Washington had just 2 catches, though one of them was the stellar 76-yard touchdown early in the game. Top transfer Dorian Singer did manage to make an impression in his limited action, notching 4 catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. The strength of his hands and his crispness out of breaks was obvious to see -- I really do expect him to produce at a high level on a week-to-week basis. Freshman Duce Robinson had some flashes late in the game with 3 receptions for 44 yards, and fellow newcomers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon also had the chance to take more snaps than expected. Though no one player dominated the receiving game in this contest, it was evident that the depth of difference-making talent there for the Trojans will be a serious edge for the team going forward. However, it’s going to be imperative for the veterans of the group to show up on a consistent basis. As talented as the youngsters are, this team will require reliable and trustworthy pass-catching during key moments down the stretch in the shootouts that inevitably loom on the back half of the schedule.

Freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show Saturday. (Jeff McCulloch/TrojanSports.com)

4. Introducing Zachariah Branch