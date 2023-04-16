Quarterback Caleb Williams took part in a second Heisman Trophy presentation halfway through USC's spring game Saturday, as the Heisman Trust formally presented USC with its version of Williams' trophy, but overall it was a light work day for the star QB. Williams played only the first series of the spring game, leading a 75-yard touchdown drive in three plays. "He's played a lot of football. You come into a deal like this, my job is to look at it, [how] can we get the most out of it today? I don't know that playing two or three more series is going to change anything for Caleb in September, October, November right now," coach Lincoln Riley said. "For a guy like Miller Moss who hasn't had a lot of live game snaps, these are invaluable. For a guy like Malachi Nelson or Jake Jensen, this is kind of their first time to really do it, Malachi especially being a true freshman. And these snaps are way, way more valuable to those guys than maybe somebody that's played the amount of ball that Caleb has." Indeed, it was Moss and Nelson who led the offense most of the day for the Trojans, with mixed results. And while USC played only two quarters Saturday, there was still plenty for us at First-and-10 headquarters to analyze, assess, critique and, where deserved, compliment. Here were our 10 most significant takeaways from the Trojans' spring game, starting with those QBs ...

1. Tracking the quarterbacks

There wasn’t much anyone needed to see today from Caleb Williams other than the presentation of his Heisman Trophy. Miller Moss and freshman Malachi Nelson split a majority of the snaps, with walk-on Jake Jensen handling a series near the end. Moss was steady throughout his reps, continuing to display the poise and consistent accuracy that he’s improved over his time as a Trojan. He finished 9-of-17 passing for 94 yards and an interception. More notably, the third-year quarterback’s feel for the space around him and his sneaky movement skills allowed him to maneuver the pocket with good composure, creating late-play opportunities to scramble or take chances downfield. He did most of his passing work underneath with accurate balls on curls, outs and drags, with one notable exception on what was probably the best throw of the day. On a late third-and-3, he took a shot downfield for Zachariah Branch streaking one-on-one down the sideline with Jaylin Smith in coverage. Moss threw the football on a very high arc, dropping it perfectly into the arms of Branch as he accelerated past Smith for a gain of 38 yards. Moss’ solid showing went distinctly better than that of his counterpart, as Nelson struggled in his first appearance as a Trojan. The highly-rated five-star freshman quarterback never appeared comfortable as shaky accuracy plagued his performance from the start and led him to some poor mistakes down the stretch. He finished 12 of 20 for 127 yards, 0 touchdowns, 2 interceptions and a lost fumble. Nelson had a tough time putting timing throws on the money in the short and intermediate areas, missing open receivers on a handful of slants and hitches. He took a pair of risky shots on go-balls down the sideline, both times leaving the ball hanging in the air a bit too long. On the first occasion, the ball hung long enough for freshman safety Christian Pierce to make it over to the sideline from his deep-half assignment and snag an interception. The latter attempt forced Raleek Brown to readjust and attack the ball in the air, a feat he impressively pulled off against a much-taller Domani Jackson despite the suboptimal throw. Nelson made a few better decisions with good delivery on easier throws late in the game, but it certainly wasn’t an impressive showing on the freshman’s part. That’s no cause for concern this early in his development, though. This was always meant to be a year of adjustment and learning for the newcomer with Williams running the show for another season.

2. First look at Zachariah Branch

One of the feature attractions Saturday was the opportunity to see Branch, the much-hyped five-star freshman wide receiver in action for the first time as a Trojan. Branch’s day started off rather slowly when he dropped his first target on a well-thrown curl, but the offense kept looking to involve him as he received a number of touches on short routes on his way to a team-high 8 catches for 94 yards. Getting the ball in his hands early in downs was clearly an objective, and despite a lack of big-yardage plays, he showed off his dynamic mix of burst and strength after the catch to create gains for the offense. His one big moment of the game came later in the day on the aforementioned deep ball thrown to him by Moss. Aligned in the slot, Branch simply blazed past a well-positioned Jaylin Smith in man coverage, creating healthy separation before expertly tracking the ball in over his shoulder. He was limited in the kinds of opportunities he received today, but he definitely showed flashes of the high-caliber talent he promises to bring to this offense.

3. A plethora of high-potential pass-catchers