TrojanSports - First-and-10: The top critiques and conclusions from USC's win at Arizona

Every week, we scrutinize USC's performance, filtering out the positives, the negatives and the head-scratchers. And every week the Trojans give us plenty to work with ... That was especially true in their tense 34-30 win at Arizona on Saturday, as USC narrowly escaped a potentially devastating upset defeat. Alas, the Trojans found a way to rally in the end yet again, but our breakdown focuses not so much on the outcome but the factors that set the stage for it. Here are the top 10 takeaways, observations, concerns and critiques from Week 2.

1. Kedon concerns?

Something is off with quarterback Kedon Slovis, even if he and coach Clay Helton say otherwise. There were enough worrisome signs in last week’s performance, and against Arizona those signs became sirens. Something about his throwing process is damaged, evident in the way his passes move through the air. It seems as though he manages to put a spiral on less than half of his balls, and his trademark accuracy seems inconsistent in a way it never was last year, with some balls floating away from even being catchable and others just missing the mark. The nature of the Trojans' short passing game keeps his completion percentage high (30 of 43 for 325 yards, 1 TD Saturday), but it's not the same. Normally, Slovis’ pinpoint accuracy is one of his greatest weapons -- he can take shots at getting the football in windows most quarterbacks wouldn’t dare testing because of his ability to put the ball right where he wants. The game-winning TD last week aside, that hasn't consistently been there for him this fall. Slovis continues to attempt tight window throws, but many of them haven’t been precise enough to pay off. It’s not as though that ability is completely gone -- he was again able to thread the needle on a number of plays down the stretch. Rather, it seems as though he can’t count on his arm to deliver that precision on a consistent basis. The wobbly nature of his footballs seems to indicate to me that this stems from a physical issue in his throwing arm rather than a mental issue; perhaps resulting from the strained elbow that knocked him out of the bowl game against Iowa. Slovis is still an elite quarterback, and his confidence and poise allowed him to take over the game when it mattered most, completing 13 of 14 passes (with a Bru McCoy drop) for 143 yards and a score in USC’s final two touchdown drives to win the game. He shows up when it matters most, and he can take this offense far.. However, something isn’t quite right, and as much as Slovis and the coaches insist there was no overarching reason, seeing the same indicators two weeks in a row points to a bigger issue. It goes without saying that this team’s ceiling is entirely dependent on what Slovis can do -- this is an issue to watch carefully going forward.

2. Run game required

Through almost all of the first half of Saturday, the Trojans’ inability to run the ball well was crippling. Entering their final possession of the second quarter, USC had rushed for a miserable 17 yards on 10 carries. The run game didn’t appear to be working, and in turn the offense seemed to have totally abandoned it, resembling what we saw through many games last season. However, with the passing offense stalling in the second quarter, the offense made a major shift in its final drive of the half. Committing to running the ball, USC racked up 48 yards on 6 carries on that series, gashing the Wildcat defense on the ground en route to the Trojans' first touchdown since the opening minutes of the game. The offensive line snapped into a more physical gear and created sizeable running lanes, and the duo of Stephen Carr and Markese Stepp capitalized. The Trojans continued to give their backs opportunities through the remainder of the game, and the team finished with 175 rushing yards on 31 carries. The run blocking throughout the second half was more impressive (especially from Alijah Vera-Tucker), albeit against an Arizona front of questionable strength. Carr and Stepp both managed to spring big runs and produce chunk yardage, keeping the offense afloat even when the passing game was shaky. Stepp finished with 82 yards and a TD on 12 carries, while Carr tallied 81 yards and a TD on 11 attempts. The Trojans have now rushed for 175 yards in back to back games -- a promising development for the offense going forward, even though tougher competition will likely subdue that success somewhat. As a whole, USC remains sorely dysfunctional on that side of the ball, and there are a bevy of issues to work out. As teams continue to play soft zones against the Trojans to counter Harrell’s offense, as both of their opponents so far have, establishing a productive run game will be key to righting the ship.

3. Shotgun short-yardage stubbornness