First-and-10: The top takeaways and most encouraging signs from USC's win

What a difference a week can make -- or, rather, what a difference a coaching change can make. The same Trojans that got blown out by Stanford at home seven days earlier looked reinvigorated and renewed in a rollicking 45-14 win at Washington State on Saturday. They scored 45 straight points led by a freshman quarterback making his collegiate debut and an absolutely stifling and scintillating defensive performance. With so much to discuss, let's dive right in to the weekly First-and-10 -- the 10 most important, notable and significant takeaways and conclusions from USC's performance Saturday.

1. Donte does it

That was quite the head coaching debut for Donte Williams. Out of the gate, this game looked like another disaster for the Trojans. The opening drive was a mess, resulting in both a quick punt and quarterback Kedon Slovis’ exit from the game on a brutal third-down sack. Things didn’t appear any better on the other side of the ball, where the Cougars seemed to be tearing the Trojans apart with their short passing game and rushing attack. Through the late second quarter, it was again looking bleak for USC, as the offense kept stalling while Washington State built up a 14-0 lead. And with the ball back, USC promptly fumbled a possession away on its own side of the field, as the Cougars threatened to break the game open 21-0. Then it began. The Trojans buckled down and forced a punt almost immediately, giving freshman QB Jaxson Dart an opportunity to move the football at the end of the half. With No. 2 at the helm, the offense marched it downfield and somehow, someway connected on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Dart to Gary Bryant Jr. on fourth down, making it a 14-7 contest at the half. Everything that came after felt like it was part of a different football game. The Trojans showed up to the second half locked in and completely smothered the Washington State offense, not allowing a single point and preventing the Cougars from even obtaining a first down until a while into the fourth quarter. On the other side of the ball, they leaned into Dart’s end-of-half success and went on a rampage. Altogether, the Trojans went on a 45-0 run to close out the contest, stomping WSU out the way that a team of this talent should be expected to do. Williams’ adjustments at halftime (aided by the exit of WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura) covered for USC's first-half flaws and maximized its advantages against the Cougars. Most palpable was the energy level of the team -- despite the 14-point hole, the Trojans played their tails off to get back in the game and to eventually run away with it. There was no easing up, no surrender, no acceptance of fate. Williams’ enthusiasm on the sideline was visible all day, as was the way it carried over to his players. The visual of him marching down the sideline in the fourth quarter, yelling to make sure players were all on their feet was a striking one; a demonstration of the mentality he’s seeking to instill on this football team. Despite the rocky start, Williams coached this team to its most dominating performance ... since the last Washington State game last fall. It wasn’t against impressive competition, but the way that the victory came about means something. To roar back like USC did in the face of adversity is evidence of an edge that not many saw in this team beforehand. That’s something you can tie to a head coach.

2. Insert bad Jaxson Dart pun here

Like his team as a whole, Dart’s night didn’t get off to a great start. The freshman from Utah struggled early, turning the ball over badly twice in the first half and missing receivers on a number of throws. Even still, he flashed persistently through that rough portion of the game -- hitting throws on the move, creating yardage with his legs, and making quick decisions. Near the midpoint of the second quarter, things seemed to click for Dart and he never looked back. With the final minutes of the first half ticking away, the freshman mounted a drive from the Trojans’ own 7 all the way to the Washington State 38, where a series of miscues left the Trojans with a fourth-and-9. Dart dropped back, quickly found Bryant running up the seam with no safety in sight and pulled the trigger. His throw landed right on the money, and just like that, the Trojans were in business. With the running game rendered practically useless, Dart had to shoulder the load of the entire offense through the game, throwing it a whopping 46 times. The fate of this game was entirely placed upon him, and he delivered on that faith, finishing with a remarkable 391 passing yards (a USC record for a QB debut) and 4 touchdowns. Dart showed off all the tools that made him the Gatorade National Player of the Year at Corner Canyon High School -- serious arm strength, legitimate dual-threat ability, the ability to throw off-platform and a fearless affinity for letting the ball fly. He showed tremendous trust in his receiving corps, giving his playmakers opportunities to go up and make big catches, opportunities they capitalized on more often than not. Dart was not stingy with his targets; though Drake London was undoubtedly his top receiver, he spread the ball out to a variety of playmakers, getting big plays out of a number of pass-catchers who hadn’t contributed much through the first two contests. His two early turnovers were both poor plays, but he didn’t put the ball in harm’s way like that again aside from his third quarter interception, which was essentially an arm punt. Dart’s debut could hardly have been more exhilarating -- however it plays out this week and this season, his future looks to be a bright one.

3. QB controversy?