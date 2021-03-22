TrojanSports - Five-Star Checkup: The latest on all of the 2022 five-stars

There is always a lot of news and intrigue around the five-stars in any class and that remains true in 2022. Here is the latest we’re hearing on all 22 five-star prospects at this point in the recruiting cycle.

An early Texas commit, Ewers backed off that pledge in October and less than a month later the five-star quarterback committed to Ohio State. Even though the Longhorns landed a pledge from four-star QB Maalik Murphy, they are not giving up on trying to flip Ewers back, especially now with coach Steve Sarkisian in place. There is no serious indication it will work especially as Ewers works on four-star OL Kiyaunta Goodwin and others to join him in Columbus.

*****

Texas, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, USC and Arizona State were the top 10 that Jackson released over the summer but for a long time the Trojans were the front-runner and the nation’s top cornerback committed in late January. It would be a major surprise if Jackson flipped since USC was always a favorite, he has a great relationship with position coach Donte Williams and other factors but Alabama is trying very hard to stay involved and potentially flip him.

*****

LSU, Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Florida, Oregon, Ohio State, Tennessee, Auburn and USC made the top 10 for Nolen and things are still fluid in his recruitment but there are four programs that are recruiting him harder than the others. Michigan, LSU, Alabama and Ohio State have been the most aggressive and all four have an argument as to why Nolen could land there. The five-star has grandparents in Detroit, Ohio State has been linked to him for a long time and then the two SEC programs are no-brainers. His high school coach, Marlon Walls, played at Tennessee but it’s unclear how much traction there is with that school right now.

*****

Georgia has proven it can recruit anywhere for anybody and Alexander is proof of that as the five-star defensive tackle turned down the top in-state programs and others nationally to commit to the Bulldogs in early February. Alexander has a great relationship with position coach Tray Scott and that could be the difference in why Georgia is so strong in his recruitment. But others are not giving up. Miami, Texas A&M, USC, Texas, Oregon and others are still trying to flip him.

*****

Not much has changed in Harris’ recruitment recently as Alabama, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M remain the top four and visits are going to be critically important. The feeling is that the SEC schools lead but I’m not counting out Texas because that staff has been aggressively going after Harris and the Longhorns have had good in-state success so far. Still, until Harris can take visits and feel out these schools more, all four are serious contenders.

*****

During a recent video interview with Southeast recruiting analyst Chad Simmons, Armella forgot to name LSU among his top seven but the Tigers are definitely top of mind and a serious contender for the five-star offensive tackle. Once he visits Baton Rouge, LSU could move even higher and there’s no doubt taking trips is going to be crucial. Armella lives near Miami’s campus and he’s a legacy at Florida State but also watch out for Alabama as the Crimson Tide have come on very strong. Clemson and Ohio State are also high but would be outliers right now.

*****

In October, the five-star receiver committed to Oklahoma over Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and others and there’s no serious indication he’s going to back off his pledge to the Sooners, especially since the offense fits Burden so well. There is some intrigue, though, because a few weeks ago Burden visited Missouri during spring practice and that could be something to watch. However, some people in the know remain unconvinced that Burden will flip anywhere and are pretty sure Oklahoma remains in great shape.

*****

Ohio State has done incredibly well recruiting the state of Florida over the years and Singletary is one of the latest examples as he picked the Buckeyes over the in-state programs and other national powers. Some are not giving up. Miami is trying to make a run at the five-star cornerback and now Florida and Georgia have also been in touch. The Hurricanes could be trying the hardest with him but a flip would be surprising at this point.

*****

There is not a tremendous amount of new information when it comes to Shaw other than that this feels like a Clemson/North Carolina battle and the Tigers probably have the edge right now. Shaw was supposed to take a self-guided tour of Clemson alongside 2022 four-star linebacker Jalon Walker, who is supposed to commit later this month, but Walker said he’s not sure that trip will happen now so Shaw might not make it either.

*****

Three of the top four outside linebackers in the 2022 class are committed to Ohio State in Gabe Powers, Dasan McCullough and Hicks, the top-ranked prospect at that position who’s been committed to the Buckeyes since May 1. This one is easy: The word is pretty much every team has backed off and moved on from Hicks since he’s so solid to Ohio State.

*****

A top six of LSU, Florida, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Texas and Alabama emerged in late February but there have already been a lot of changes. Clemson offered in recent days and Mathews said they’re “for sure” on the list. Then USC offered as well and now the Trojans could be considered as well as this staff gets more aggressive in the Southeast. The five-star safety will be at Florida for its planned massive recruiting weekend in early June and the Gators are considered a major contender. But LSU is high on the list as well and every No. 1 player from the state of Louisiana dating back to 2012 (Landon Collins) has ended up picking LSU.

*****

Lots of teams are trying to flip Hunter, who could arguably be the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 1 cornerback in the 2022 class, with Alabama, Florida, Oregon, LSU and Georgia being the most active. But Hunter has said time and again that he’s fully committed to Florida State (he also a great relationship with assistant Marcus Woodson) and is not considering any other schools.

*****

The five-star in-state cornerback just committed to Michigan in late February but teams are not giving up on trying to flip him. Johnson is still hearing regularly from USC, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arizona State and Alabama among others. A Michigan legacy, Johnson was down to Michigan, Ohio State and USC before picking the Wolverines, where he’s developed a strong relationship with a lot of new assistant coaches, many of whom have NFL coaching experience.

*****

A couple months ago, Dewberry said he wanted to see Ohio State, Oklahoma and Georgia once visits reopen (presumably in June) but that has slightly changed as Alabama has replaced Georgia on that list. The Sooners, the Buckeyes and the Crimson Tide should definitely get visits but there’s no doubt Texas A&M and Texas are still very much involved as well. Some believe the Aggies have the edge but that is debatable.

*****

In late July, Stockton named a top two of South Carolina and Georgia and the Gamecocks won out in August. But the Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County standout backed off that pledge a few months after Will Muschamp was fired in Columbia and he’s now committed to Georgia. His recruitment is essentially shut down now.



*****

In early December, West committed to Georgia over Auburn, Florida, Kentucky and Ohio State and the five-star defensive tackle has given no indication that he’s wavering on his commitment at all. West’s relationship with Tray Scott was also a major selling point.

*****

Depending on who you ask, there seems to be some debate as to Rice’s seriousness when it comes to Virginia in his recruitment. One group believes the Cavaliers are very high on the list but another is that Virginia is definitely trailing many other teams as the five-star offensive tackle works toward a decision. North Carolina is definitely up there along with Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and others as Rice could have a decision sometime in July.

*****

A few weeks ago Coleman was saying that Alabama had an edge in his recruitment and that could still be the case as it’s hard to ignore some similarities between how Coleman plays the game and how Jaylen Waddle looked at the same stage. But in recent weeks, the five-star receiver said all the schools in his top eight of Alabama, Oregon, USC, Texas, Georgia, Penn State, Florida State and Arizona State are still in the running. He recently played in a 7-on-7 tournament with FSU QB commit Nicco Marchiol and he regularly plays with Travis Hunter on the Fast Houston team. The Seminoles could be a sneaky one to watch in his recruitment.

*****

As it stands now, if Murphy committed to Ohio State the Buckeyes would have the top-four outside linebackers all in one class. That would be remarkable and unprecedented in Rivals history dating back to 2002 but there are other programs that are recruiting harder at the moment. That list is Georgia, Clemson and Oregon, three very good options for the Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed standout who said Ohio State remains very much in the picture as well.

*****

There is a top eight of USC, Texas, Florida State, Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Houston and LSU and while Campbell says he’s still talking a lot with all eight schools there are a few that might be emerging in his recruitment. Texas is going to battle to the end for the five-star who could play offensive tackle or move inside and right now the Longhorns along with Texas A&M, Oklahoma and LSU are recruiting the hardest.

*****

Williams had a commitment date planned but decided to postpone his announcement and said he was not going to make his pledge unless he was absolutely certain about a program. There were some rumors that Williams held off because of his intrigue into USC and that could be significant since his half-brother is four-star TE Michael Trigg, who signed with the Trojans in the 2021 class. The five-star defensive lineman is planning to visit USC, Georgia and Texas A&M at some point and now a trip to Georgia Tech will happen before making a decision and while some believe he stays with his expected pick of the Bulldogs, others are not so sure any longer.

*****