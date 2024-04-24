NORWALK, Calif. – The most prolific sorcerer in the class of 2026, Jason Crowe Jr., has earned his five-star ranking though a wide-ranging skills set that includes nearly unlimited range. The 6-foot-3 guard is one of the youngest members of the class and spent his sophomore season posting 40- and 50-point games for Lynwood (Calif.) High School.

Once the contact period gets under way on June 15, Crowe will turn his attention, in part, to college recruiting and sifting through the numerous options he’s sure to acquire. The overseas professional route will also be in play for the California-based star.

Rivals recently caught up with Crowe to discuss everything related to his process as well as what the future may hold for his career.

*****

ON SCHOOLS HE HOPES TO HEAR FROM ON JUNE 15:

“Hopefully, Kentucky, Duke, USC and UCLA ... all those schools.”

ON THE COACHING CHANGE AT KENTUCKY:

“I was pretty surprised by it, but they ended up getting a great coach. He has great experience and I trust Kentucky. I trust them to do what’s right for their culture and their coaching situation. Replacing (John) Calipari is kind of tough, though, because there’s nobody better than Calipari.”

ON IF HE HOPES TO HEAR FROM CALIPARI AND ARKANSAS ON JUNE 15:

“I hope he reaches out for sure. I’d be grateful if Calipari liked my game enough to offer me. I feel like I fit in with the guards he’s produced.”

ON RUMORS HE MAY ELECT TO FORGO COLLEGE AND PLAY PROFESSIONALLY IN EUROPE:

“I’m not ruling out overseas at all because it’s a good avenue and I would like that. I’m not ruling out college either, though. It’s going to be about whatever my family and I think is the best way to get me to the NBA.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:

“I’d say fast-paced and always trying to score. I do whatever I’m needed to do to try to win. I think my defense is kind of slept on. I got some steals today and those turned into easy points.”