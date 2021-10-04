Five-star Julian Phillips discusses top four

Julian Phillips has been one of the most highly recruited perimeter prospects in the Southeast for a few years now with scholarship offers coming in from all over the country. But with his senior year now here, it’s time for him to start moving towards a decision on where he’ll play college basketball. Last week, the South Carolina native took another step towards eventually making a decision by releasing a top four that included Florida State, LSU, Tennessee and USC. He’s taken official visits to each school and a decision should be coming in the not too distant future.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Florida State: “I think they have a great program under coach [Leonard] Hamilton. They always have great players and do a good job of getting players to the League.” LSU: “I think coach [Will] Wade is a good coach. I have a great relationship with him. I had a great time on my visit down there. I like their free-flowing offense and the things they do. They have a good program.” Tennessee: “I think coach [Rick] Barnes is a great coach. His track record speaks for itself with the guys he’s put in the NBA. I think Tennessee has a great program and I know they’ve had some success the last few years.” USC: “They also have a great program under coach [Andy] Enfield. They’ve had success putting guys in the NBA. I had a great time on my visit out there with Coach Enfield, coach Mobley and coach Capko. I think they have a great program too.”

RIVALS’ REACTION