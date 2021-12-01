Five-star Raleek Brown de-commits from OU, will make new commitment Thurs.

First, USC stole head coach Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma on Sunday. The next night, after his introductory press conference with the Trojans, Riley and new WRs coach Dennis Simmons were on an in-home visit with five-star Mater Dei HS running back Raleek Brown and his family. Then on Wednesday evening, Brown formally de-committed from Oklahoma. And soon thereafter tweeted that he will announce a new commitment decision Thursday at 1 p.m.

The dominos are tumbling one after another ...

Here's what Brown told Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney in reaction to USC hiring Riley:

“That was crazy. I didn’t know anything about it. He didn’t tell me or anything, it was a pop-up really, I was caught off-guard. ... If the coaching staff goes with him, I most likely will go to SC."

Brown's ultimate decision will be unveiled Thursday.after

He's the No. 1-ranked all-purpose back and No. 21 overall national prospect in this 2022 recruiting class and has long been a top USC priority target, even after his commitment to Oklahoma over the summer.