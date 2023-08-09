While it seems like it just started, USC is technically winding down fall camp this week. Next will come a mock game week, as the Trojans transition to the schedule and routine they'll keep in-season, and then it's Week 0 leading into the opener vs. San Jose State.

So especially now, every rep matters and every practice is an audition as the Trojans maintain several key unsettled positions.

Or many, according to head coach Lincoln Riley.

"Tightest position battles ...," Riley said Tuesday, taking a pause to consider the question. "Man, I think running back. I would say every receiver position. I would say defensive line reps. We know some guys are going to play. but is it going to be a third, is it going to be a half, are you going to be a starter, going to be a 2, going to be a 3? Inside linebacker, for sure, free safety, both corner positions. I mean, a lot. A lot. That’s a lot more than – if I would have answered this question truthfully last year at this time, there wouldn’t have been quite that many."

One of the major storylines this year for the Trojans is the significantly improved depth across the board -- not just depth but an influx of talent disrupting the status quo.

"In a very healthy way," as Riley put it.

"There’s guys, you can make a case for them being a starter and you can make a case for them being a 3," he said. "Again, some of the areas are deep and that’s good. I think it’s going to allow us to withstand all that comes at you through the season, withstand injuries as they come up, be able to get personnel on to take advantage of certain matchups, whether it’s any side of the ball.

"But yeah, our guys feel the sense of urgency. To give you an example, there’s a number of guys on this roster that played significant snaps right now that feel an incredible sense of urgency of, I gotta go, like now, and that’s good. That’s the only way you get better at something. So i think our guys have responded well to it, I don’t think it’s been taken as a negative, but you can feel the pressure there, for sure."

The message is overt -- just because a player may have been a starter or key rotation piece on an 11-win USC team last year, that doesn't guarantee anything this fall. Just because someone may have been a buzz-worthy transfer addition, that doesn't cement a spot on the depth chart.

Maybe this isn't yet the peak roster Riley and Co. envision in building a national championship contender, but it's getting closer and it's come quite a ways from last year when the Trojans essentially had one cornerback they fully trusted and several they were developing, had such limited depth at linebacker that when two starters were out they had to move defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu out of position and adopt a dime package to fill the void with an extra defensive back.

Defensive tackle Stanley Ta'ufo'ou logged more than 500 snaps on defense last year and would seem to now be at best in a much-reduced time share with transfer reinforcements Bear Alexander and Kyon Barrs making their case for those interior defensive line spots.

The RUSH position that was so thin last year, the Trojans never really found the production they were seeking there while ultimately moving defensive end Nick Figueroa over there to provide some baseline stability at least. Now, there are legitimately a handful of pass rushers vying for the role, all with significant intrigue and a chance to contribute.

For that matter, there are too many safeties/nickels with a strong case for playing time than there is playing time to give.

And that's not even getting into the familiar logjam at wide receiver and running back.

"There are more positions where you look at it like, man, I could see this going several different directions. Just a healthier, more talented roster overall – and using the word healthy in terms of having a lot of competition and that competitive depth that we’ve talked about all offseason. You see that," Riley said. "Whether it’s guys that were here on our team last year or whether it’s newcomers, what it took to get on the field in certain positions, it’s a little bit different definition this time around.

"There’s no assumptions on what guys did at a different school or what guys did here or anywhere else. We really tried to stress that with the guys, it’s based on what we’re seeing on this field right now. Lot of battles and a lot of good players on the field that we’re excited about. Obviously, this is going to move quick into mock game week. This will be a big stretch. We’ll practice here the next couple days and really kind of conclude our camp with a scrimmage here this Saturday."

So the competitions continue now nine or so practices into camp with time running out before decisions for Week 1 will have to be made -- though, as this staff showed last year, it will continue the evaluations all through the fall and won't hesitate to make changes on the fly.

But at least preliminarily, some of those spots could be crystallizing over the next week.

"This is a big week for our guys. A lot of the reps you’re going to start putting into the different groups, offensively, defensively, special teams are going to start to narrow here toward the end of this week," he said. "So for guys who want to stake their claim for why they want to be on the field, this is go time. This is it."

With that, let's dive deeper into the position battles that remain, the takeaways from the Trojans' first scrimmage Sunday night, and much more with our top takeaways from practice Tuesday.