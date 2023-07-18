Honorable mention selections were running back Austin Jones, defensive linemen Bear Alexander and Kyon Barrs, linebacker Shane Lee, cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace and Brown again at return specialist.

USC placed five players on the preseason All-Pac-12 first team and four more on the second team, as the conference released the results of the media voting Tuesday.

Williams was an obvious choice after winning the Heisman Trophy, Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, earning consensus All-American status and a slew of other honors last season while passing for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and 5 interceptions and rushing for 382 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Singer finished second in the Pac-12 last season, while at Arizona, with 1,105 receiving yards on 66 catches with 6 touchdowns. He's expected to be a primary target for Williams in helping to replace first-round NFL draft pick Jordan Addison.

Bullock enters his junior season as one of the Trojans' top NFL prospects after tallying 48 tackles, 5 interceptions and 5 pass breakups last season.

Czaplicki, who transferred in from Arizona State, was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last year after averaging 46 yards per punt.

Brown was limited by an ankle injury last season, but the former five-star prospect is a prime breakout candidate both in the return game and as a versatile weapon out of the backfield/slot.

USC is expected to have one of the best offensive lines in the Pac-12 with third-year starter Jonah Monheim returning at right tackle, sixth-year senior Justin Dedich moving from right guard to center and Washington State transfer Jarrett Kingston starting one of the guard spots (he played mostly right guard in the spring).

Cobb is another of the most intriguing transfer additions, joining USC after racking up 96 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and an interception last season at Oklahoma State.

And Gentry returns after a promising debut season with the Trojans (as a transfer from Arizona State) in which he totaled 50 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and an interception while being limited by an ankle injury down the stretch.

Williams and Cobb will be joining head coach Lincoln Riley at Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas on Friday.