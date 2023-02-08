USC will have five representatives at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ind., later this month.

The biggest pre-draft scouting event takes place Feb. 28-March 6 with a total of 319 invited prospects meeting with and working out for NFL general managers, coaches and scouts.

Trojans offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees, wide receiver Jordan Addison, defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon and running back Travis Dye are among those invitees.

It's unclear if Dye, who sustained a season-ending lower leg injury on Nov. 11, will compete in drills and testing events or just meet with teams.

USC had the second most invitees of any Pac-12 program behind only Oregon's six.

*See the full list of invitees here*