Florida starting OL Ethan White announces transfer to USC
USC has been active in the transfer portal this offseason seeking offensive linemen to come in and make an immediate impact in the 2023 season. The latest piece came into place Monday as Florida guard Ethan White announced his commitment to the Trojans after a weekend visit to Los Angeles.
White, who started all 13 games at left guard for the Gators in 2022, will help fill a need on the left side of USC's offensive line. The new transfer from Florida has made 20 starts in his career after taking over a starting role in 2021.
An ankle injury forced him to miss time that year, but has contributed in ever season in his career up to this point. White has played in over 30 games through four seasons.
White earned a spot on the Associated Press All-SEC second team for his work in the 2022 season with the Gators.
The 6-foot-4, 331-pound native of Clearwater, Florida was able the finish the year without allowing a sack in 377 passing snaps (12 total pressures), according to PFF. White was third on offense with 718 snaps played last season, all of which came at left guard.
USC lost first-team All-Pac-12 LG Andrew Vorhees and C Brett Neilon, a four-year starter and another All-Pac-12 selection, along with veteran starting left tackle Bobby Haskins.
White is USC's third offseason OL portal addition, including his former Florida teammate Michael Tarquin and Washington state starting left tackle Jarrett Kingston.
Sixth year senior Justin Dedich has already announced he's returning and will move from left guard to start at center.
The Trojans also return redshirt Junior starter Jonah Monheim, who is expected to move from right tackle to right guard; redshirt sophomore mason mouthy, who started four games between right and left tackle; and redshirt Junior Courtland Ford, who opened last season in a starting timeshare at LT before losing his job to Haskins and Murphy.
As it stands now, the Trojans likely lineup along the offensive line will be Kingston at left tackle, White at left guard, Dedich at center and Monheim at right guard leaving either Tarquin, Murphy or Ford among those in the mix at right tackle.
That's not factoring in the five incoming freshmen offensive linemen, as it's usually unlikely that freshmen take on key roles at that position in Year 1.
Overall, White is the Trojans' 11th transfer addition for so far, joining the list with punter Eddie Czaplicki (Arizona State), Muhammad (Georgia State), defensive tackle Kyon Barrs (Arizona), wide receiver Dorian Singer (Arizona), cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (Arizona) and inside linebacker Mason Cobb (Oklahoma State), offensive tackle Michael Tarquin (Florida), running back MarShawn Lloyd (South Carolina), defensive end Jack Sullivan (Purdue) and Kingston (Washington State).
Publisher Ryan Young contributed to this report.