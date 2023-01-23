USC has been active in the transfer portal this offseason seeking offensive linemen to come in and make an immediate impact in the 2023 season. The latest piece came into place Monday as Florida guard Ethan White announced his commitment to the Trojans after a weekend visit to Los Angeles.

White, who started all 13 games at left guard for the Gators in 2022, will help fill a need on the left side of USC's offensive line. The new transfer from Florida has made 20 starts in his career after taking over a starting role in 2021.

An ankle injury forced him to miss time that year, but has contributed in ever season in his career up to this point. White has played in over 30 games through four seasons.

White earned a spot on the Associated Press All-SEC second team for his work in the 2022 season with the Gators.

The 6-foot-4, 331-pound native of Clearwater, Florida was able the finish the year without allowing a sack in 377 passing snaps (12 total pressures), according to PFF. White was third on offense with 718 snaps played last season, all of which came at left guard.