It's officially two weeks until National Signing Day.

The traditional February signing period has lost a lot of luster with the growing popularity of Early Signing Day in December -- when most recruits now finalize their decisions, and when USC signed 20 members of its 2019 class -- but there are still some key remaining recruits on the Trojans' target list.

We break down whether we think those prospects are likely (MORE than 50 percent chance) or unlikely (LESS than 50 percent) to sign with USC on Feb. 6.

And, of course, there could be a prospect not on this list that finds his way into USC's class. Remember, nobody seemed to have DT De'jon Benton on the radar before he flipped from Washington State and signed back in December.

But here's a good look at who USC is targeting and the chances they land with the Trojans: