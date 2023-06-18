"I mean, he's literally like family to me because he's known my parents, he's known the family for years," Williams told TrojanSports.com. "I took a visit to Oregon [when Donte Williams coached there] with my brother in the sixth/seventh grade, so ever since then I've always known him, always been able to talk to him. You can't get a better relationship than that."

It would be hard to imagine a stronger connection between prospect and recruiter, and that was just one factor that made Williams' commitment to USC on Sunday seem predestined.

Four-star cornerback Marcelles Williams has known USC defensive backs coach Donte Williams -- no relation -- since he was in middle school.

"We're family. Obviously, I always looked up to my big brother, but this is the place for me to be to continue the Williams legacy for sure," he said.

Then there's older brother Max Williams, the Trojans' starting nickel/safety and the eldest of the three standout football siblings (middle brother Macen plays for Arizona State). Max will have one more year of eligibility left when Marcelles arrives in 2024, if he chooses to use it. Either way, that connection resonated for the younger Williams as well.

Because, again, it's not even just about the strong connection he has with his future position coach or following in the path of his older brother -- the USC ties run deeper still.

"It's just home. It's home," Marcelles Williams said. "Coach Donte, the family atmosphere around the program, how many different people I know from like everywhere on the staff -- they all know me, they all know my family and they all love us. It's just a good family atmosphere. You can't get anything better than that, especially when you're already home and now competing for championships."

Williams wrapped up his USC official visit Sunday, so it was the logical time to announce his commitment, but it is also Father's Day and that made the moment extra significant for him.

Maxzell Williams Sr., a former college football player himself, has trained all three of his sons from an early age and played an influential role in the success all three have found in the sport.

His youngest son had teased days ago that he had something for his dad on Father's Day, even if it wasn't much of a surprise to anyone.

"My dad is everything to me. He's put in all this extra time, all this extra effort just to make sure I'm right, just to make sure that I'm able to be successful in life, to make sure I'm great on the football field, great off the football field, just a great person overall," Marcelles said Sunday. "He was just excited because he loves 'SC, I love 'SC, everybody in the family loves 'SC. It's just home -- nothing better."

Indeed, this was always the outcome that made the most sense in Williams' recruitment, but as the No. 8-ranked cornerback and No. 107 overall national prospect in this 2024 recruiting class, he had plenty of other options to consider.

He took unofficial visits to schools like LSU, Arizona State, Washington, Tennessee and Louisville and then official visits to UCLA and Oklahoma (last weekend), but it was going to be hard to pick anywhere but home, as he calls it.

"[I decided] probably a few days after I went to Oklahoma. I was pretty sure, but after thinking more about it after my visit to Oklahoma and a couple days after that, I figured, 'Yeah, 'SC is probably the best for me,'" Williams said.

And with that, he had a message for Trojans fans ...

"At 'SC, their defense, there's nothing to worry about with the 'SC program, that's all I have to say," he said.