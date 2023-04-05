"I liked the environment, the culture and everything they're doing out there is good," Bridges said. "The coaches, Lincoln Riley we got to sit down and see how he sees me playing out there. He just has a good idea of how he sees me playing in their defense and what my goals are for the future."

His visit to Los Angeles in March put the Trojans in his top grouping as the culture around the program along with his conversations with Lincoln Riley helped put them in good standing.

The recruiting attention has also remained steadfast, but visits to Texas and USC have helped each emerge as a legitimate contender in his recruitment.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Lake Belton (Texas) four-star cornerback Selman Bridges has been entrenched in one of the biggest offseason rises around the country this winter and spring amid a big camp circuit run that has seen him rack up entries on top performers lists.

Bridges is fresh off two visits to Texas in the last two weeks as the Longhorns continue to flex their muscles as the team to beat in this recruitment moving forward behind a strong personal connection with Steve Sarkisian.

"I really like Texas, I'll definitely go back," he said. "Coach Sark is a good person to be around, we talk almost every week and just talk about life. It's not just a football relationship with him, he wants to know what I want to be and what I want to do after football. It's heart-to-heart conversation with him."

TCU is also on the radar as his former teammate, 2023 four-star Javeon Wilcox who also goes by the nickname "Boom" is getting ready to arrive in Fort Worth for his college career.

"Sonny Dykes and everything else is good (at TCU)," he said. "I got Boom over there. Everything is perfect over there. Boom loves it. He's up there almost every week and he said he has no regrets."

His future plans include taking at least three official visits in the summer and saving two for the fall.

"Sometime in June, but I want to save two," he said. "I'll use all five, for sure."

At 6-foot-4, 170 pounds, Bridges is ranked as the No. 124 recruit in the country for the class of 2024, according to Rivals. He is the No. 15 ranked cornerback in the country and the No. 19 recruit from the state of Texas.