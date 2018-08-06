Four-star Koy Moore to USC: "I want to be different"
Koy Moore has offers from Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee and the home-state LSU Tigers, but the Metairie (La.) Rummel athlete is planning to leave his hame state for college.
USC offered the 6-foot-1, 171 pound playmaker in June after his camp performance and the Trojans have led since.
Moore thought about it for the past month and he decided he is ready to commit to the Trojans.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I have committed to USC," said Moore. "I almost committed to them after I got the offer at camp, but I wanted to wait, think about and make sure first. I have been thinking about it for while and I know I am ready.
"I have been a big fan of USC since I was in the sixth grade. I wear No. 2 because of Adoree' Jackson and Joe McKnight is from the same neighborhood as me, so I have been following their program for a while.
"I always liked the schools out west and when I went out to USC, I loved it. It was my first time out there for the camp, and after it was over, I got the campus tour, I got to look around and it was great.
"I was just texting with Chris Steele (2019 commitment) the other day and I really like what USC is doing and how they are working to win.
"They have been showing me love, they treat me like family and I have gotten close to coach Tee Martin (wide receivers) and coach Prentice Gill (graduate assistant). I love those guys.
"I just want to be different. USC does not come to recruit Louisiana much because nobody goes out there. I can play anywhere, but I want to be different. I want to do my own thing.
"It is perfect for me there. I know it is the right place for me and I was ready to commit. It has been my top school since they offers and now I am committed."
RIVALS REACTION
Moore is a very talented, very versatile athlete. We saw Jackson, the player Moore looks up to do some big things all over the field for the Trojans and Moore could be very similar. He has great hands and elusiveness at wide receiver, but he could also project as a big-time cornerback. He is a natural athlete who loves to compete. It is hard to find someone who works like him, has the drive that he does and the will to win that he has at this age. The best football is ahead of him. He is a smart player, he knew what he was looking for in a school and he is a great pick up for the Trojans.