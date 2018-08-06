Moore thought about it for the past month and he decided he is ready to commit to the Trojans.

USC offered the 6-foot-1, 171 pound playmaker in June after his camp performance and the Trojans have led since.

"I have committed to USC," said Moore. "I almost committed to them after I got the offer at camp, but I wanted to wait, think about and make sure first. I have been thinking about it for while and I know I am ready.

"I have been a big fan of USC since I was in the sixth grade. I wear No. 2 because of Adoree' Jackson and Joe McKnight is from the same neighborhood as me, so I have been following their program for a while.

"I always liked the schools out west and when I went out to USC, I loved it. It was my first time out there for the camp, and after it was over, I got the campus tour, I got to look around and it was great.

"I was just texting with Chris Steele (2019 commitment) the other day and I really like what USC is doing and how they are working to win.

"They have been showing me love, they treat me like family and I have gotten close to coach Tee Martin (wide receivers) and coach Prentice Gill (graduate assistant). I love those guys.

"I just want to be different. USC does not come to recruit Louisiana much because nobody goes out there. I can play anywhere, but I want to be different. I want to do my own thing.

"It is perfect for me there. I know it is the right place for me and I was ready to commit. It has been my top school since they offers and now I am committed."