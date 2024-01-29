Christian Thatcher had already started to build a relationship with new USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn while he was at UCLA. Now that he is guiding the Trojans' defense, Lynn has continued to pursue the four-star linebacker from Las Vegas-Arbor View.

New USC linebackers coach Matt Entz is someone Thatcher is becoming more familiar with in the process as of late, but the last week went a long way toward growing their relationship.

Thatcher made a return visit to Los Angeles over the weekend as Lincoln Riley's program hosted its first big junior day of 2024.

The goal was to dive a bit more in depth with the coaching staff at USC, and Thatcher left Southern California feeling good about where things stand with the program.

"It went really good, just getting to know this whole new staff and everything," Thatcher said of his weekend visit with the Trojans. "We've known Coach Lynn from UCLA, and we have a really tight relationship with him. So that's why we made it a priority to get out there, but the main purpose of this visit was to get to know coach Entz.

"He came down to our school a few days before, and he just let us know that I'm a priority at USC. That's really why we came out, just to build our relationship with him and get a feel for the campus and everything because I've only been there on game days. It was a good feel though."