Four-star linebacker Madden Faraimo breaks down trips
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Madden Faraimo took his crucial official visits in June and is happy he hit the road.“I got what I wanted out of my visits for sure,” Faraimo said at the recent Battle at...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news