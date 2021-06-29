Four-star OLB DJ Wesolak says USC 'definitely a top school' after visit

DJ Wesolak is one of the most coveted prospects in the country, with four dozen offers and most of the big-name programs from coast to coast seriously recruiting him.

And the four-star outside linebacker from Boonville, Mo., just wrapped up a busy month with official visits to Florida and USC and unofficial visits to Missouri, Georgia, Clemson and North Carolina. He's looking at potential trips to Penn State, Oregon, Alabama and LSU either later this summer when the new recruiting dead period lifts or during the season.

But through all of that, he's already started to hone in his recruitment a little bit while identifying two schools and experiences that have made the strongest impact on him so far -- one of those being his visit last weekend with the Trojans.

"Oh, that's definitely, definitely the school -- them and UNC are the ones to beat. USC was amazing, loved everybody, loved the staff, loved the players. It's like a brotherhood over there," Wesolak told TrojanSports.com on Tuesday. "All the players in my class, Domani [Jackson], Mykel [Williams], Jaeden [Gould], all them, Jaxson Dart and Korey [Foreman], they made an impression on me. They really loved me, I loved talking to them -- they're guys I can reach out to and they'll give me advice with USC if I ever need them. So definitely a top school."