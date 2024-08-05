Carde Smith has his college decision made.

Smith, the No. 35-ranked offensive tackle in the country out of Mobile (Ala.) Williamson High School in Alabama, has locked in his commitment to USC.

The Trojans beat out Mississippi State for Smith, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman. Smith was previously committed to Auburn before officially visiting USC in June.

The Trojans have been trending up with Smith ever since his time out in Hollywood.

"After I went on my official visit this summer, just going around the school, meeting with the coaches and the players, I knew it was home," Smith started.

"USC fits me because they have everything I want and more," he told Rivals. "The OL room is like a family."