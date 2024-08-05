Four-star OT Carde Smith gives a commitment to USC
Carde Smith has his college decision made.
Smith, the No. 35-ranked offensive tackle in the country out of Mobile (Ala.) Williamson High School in Alabama, has locked in his commitment to USC.
The Trojans beat out Mississippi State for Smith, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman. Smith was previously committed to Auburn before officially visiting USC in June.
The Trojans have been trending up with Smith ever since his time out in Hollywood.
"After I went on my official visit this summer, just going around the school, meeting with the coaches and the players, I knew it was home," Smith started.
"USC fits me because they have everything I want and more," he told Rivals. "The OL room is like a family."
The talented four-star OL from Alabama has been mulling his decision throughout the summer and was ready to make the pact ahead of his senior season at Williamson High.
The Trojans' coaches have been keeping their feet on the gas with Smith ever since his official visit in June.
"They're always checking up on me and making sure me and my family are straight," Smith noted. "They treat me like family."
Lincoln Riley and Josh Henson were both actively a part of Smith's recruitment.
They were a big part of Smith's fit in Los Angeles.
"The culture is amazing at USC," he detailed. "I feel like I fit in there because I want what they want -- and that's to win -- and this is my match because it's home. I know it."