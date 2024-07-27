Jerry Easter didn’t need any extra motivation headed into the Nike Peach Jam last week, his sole focus was to concentrate on the one area he’s spent extra time focusing on in the gym.

“My jump shot,” Easter said. “Most people see me as just a driver, so I’ve been putting in work to improve my shooting.”

Easter’s regimen includes 1,000 makes per workout, a grueling practice that helped him dominate the competition in North Augusta to the tune of 20 points, 6.1 rebounds, three assists and 2.6 steals.

“That’s something I’ve been working on, just being a three-way player: Drive, shoot and lock up defensively,” Easter said. “My biggest thing coming into the summer was that I wanted to be consistent. At Peach Jam, I just wanted to show off the whole package and answer any questions that people might’ve had about my game.”

Mission accomplished.