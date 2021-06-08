Four-star RB Gavin Sawchuk back from major Pac-12 trip
Gavin Sawchuk visited USC on his own dime in the spring since the Trojans are one of his favorites.Last weekend, the four-star running back from Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian was back at ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news