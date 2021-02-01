TrojanSports - Four-star WR De'Nylon Morrissette talks top schools

"Those schools have made me feel at when talking to the coaches, I am comfortable with the people at those schools, and I am in regular contact with all seven schools."

"I would say I see myself committing to one of those schools when I make my decision," said Morrissette. "It could change, but I don't think it will.

The 6-foot-2, 187 pound junior is not completely locked into that group as finalists, but very close to it.

Over 20 schools have offered the four-star out of Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood, and he has cut his list to seven. Alabama , Georgia , Georgia Tech , Notre Dame , Oregon , South Carolina and USC look to be the finalists.

The end looks to be in sight for wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette .

Alabama was Morrissette's dream school. He has family there, and grew up a big fan of the Crimson Tide.

Georgia and Georgia Tech are in-state schools, and he has a home vibe with the Bulldogs, and with the Yellow Jackets, the connection with coach Kerry Dixon pushed them up high on his list.

Oregon offered early, and their consistency has made the Ducks a contender. Notre Dame's Del Alexander has played a role in Morrissette's interest in the Irish.

South Carolina is a school he has visited, and multiple members of the staff in Columbia are recruiting Morrissette. He knows players at USC, but also speaks highly of coach Keary Colbert.

The school Morrissette said is recruiting him harder than anyone is Georgia.They have made him feel like a priority, not only does he have a teammate (Marquis Groves-Killebrew) that is committed to the Bulldogs, but as new quarterback commit Gunner Stockton plays on Hustle Inc., his 7-on-7 team.

"Gunner committing to Georgia definitely helps them with me. I have always wanted to come in with a top quarterback in my class, and Gunner is a top guy. I would love to work with him for three to four years in college."

Morrissette said there is no order to his top seven, and he will continue to build relationships moving forward, but he wants to take it one more step with the coaches.

He wants to get to know the coach that's in charge as he pushes towards decision in late March or early April.

"I just want to talk more with the head coaches now," said Morrissette. "Most of my communication has been with the wide receiver coaches, so now I want to take that next step, and get to know more about the head coaches.

"I want to connect with them, see what they are like, and that will help me make my decision."