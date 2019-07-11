FREE TRIAL through the end of August
TrojanSports.com is offering its best deal yet. New subscribers can sign up now for a FREE TRIAL through the end of August. That means premium access to all of our content leading up to and during fall camp, as well as our exclusive features, podcasts and thorough daily recruiting coverage.
As an added bonus, new subscribers who stay on past the free trial will receive further benefits -- an extra free month with a paid monthly subscription or an extra six months with a paid annual subscription.
Just use promo code USC2019 and one of the links below:
For new subscribers:
Returning former subscribers:
*Sign in first and start here:
--> https://usc.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=USC2019
We believe that TrojanSports.com provides the best quality and depth of coverage of USC football, and we want to add to our ever-growing community of Trojans fans who get their news from us. The free trial provides a no-risk opportunity to see the full range of content we offer -- as well as access to our premium message board -- and we're confident that once you give it a look, you'll keep coming back.
Already this summer, we've brought our subscribers exclusive podcasts with USC quarterback JT Daniels, wide receiver Michael Pittman, safety Talanoa Hufanga, defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast and new Trojans baseball coach Jason Gill.
We pride ourselves on consistently delivering exclusive feature stories, like our signature USC Next Up series that profiles the Trojans' newcomers.
Give us a try and see for yourself!