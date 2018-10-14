TrojanSports.com

Instinctive was the word Palaie Gaoteote's head coach and teammates kept coming back to in discussing the freshman linebacker's first start for USC.

And with good reason.

It was plain to see Saturday night why Gaoteote was rated a 5-star prospect and considered one of the prizes of the Trojans' 2018 recruiting haul. It was easy to understand why the coaches had been speaking so highly of a rookie who had played just 23 snaps before this game.

With senior middle linebacker Cameron Smith -- one of the rocks of USC's defense this fall -- out with a hamstring strain, Gaoteote stepped in and led the Trojans with 9 total tackles and 2 tackles for loss despite being knocked from the 31-20 win in the third quarter with concussion-like symptoms.

It was more than the numbers, though. It was the eye test. It was the way Gaoteote seemed to be a step ahead on most plays, knowing what was coming rather than reacting to it.

It took him all of four defensive snaps to make a play in the Colorado backfield, reading the Buffaloes' rush attempt all the way, darting to his right and diving in for a tone-setting tackle and 2-yard loss on Travon McMillian.

"I thought the bye week really helped us develop some young kids, kids that we knew would have to help us in this second half of this season. And EA got his opportunity and was the leading tackler basically playing a half of football," Trojans coach Clay Helton said, using Gaoteote's nickname. "I thought he came in, really got to the ball, played very instinctively, as well as our entire defense."